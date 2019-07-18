The official trailer for Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje's semi-autobiographical movie is out.

The semi-autobiographical movie is primarily focused on the popular practice of Nigerian parents "farming out" their children to white UK families.

It features prominent actors like Genevieve Nnaji and Kate Beckinsale.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is entering a new phase in his impressive career after acting for over 20 years.

The latest chapter of the British-Nigerian actor's career begins with his directorial debut 'Farming', which he directs and stars in.

Loosely based on Akinnuoye-Agbaje's life story, it tells the story of a London-born Nigerian child named Enitan who struggles with his identity after being intentionally placed in a white working-class home in hopes of giving him a brighter future.

''One of the most shocking social experiments in recent UK history involved the farming out of Nigerian children to white families in the 1960s," he stated.

The movie was first screened at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in Canada. After a successful film festival run, it recently scooped the Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film at the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Explaining their decision, the jury members; Antonia Campbell-Hughes, David Hayman and Philip John said, "The unanimous decision of the Michael Powell Jury goes to an important, powerful and disturbing film from Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. This story forces us to confront an unfamiliar, uncomfortable reality. Farming keeps you invested in its brutal world. Culturally adrenalising. Visceral. Inspirational."

Damson Idris, who plays the Enitan in 'Farming', was also awarded the Best Performance in a British Feature Film accolade.

"I am absolutely thrilled to have received this prestigious award, named after one of my cinematic heroes, for my first film," Akinnuoye-Agbaje said. "I am equally delighted that Damson Idris won for Best Performance."

What you can expect from the trailer

The newly released trailer shows Genevieve Nnaji as a distraught mother giving out her baby, Enitan to a strange lady.

The strange lady is played by Kate Beckinsale who watches on as Nnaji cries while her husband, Akinnuoye-Agbaje, does his best to hold back his tears.

Explaining their decision to give up their son, he says, "Please take care of our son. It's just until we finish our studies."

The trailer goes on to show a young Enitan bonding with his new white mom as he struggles to his identity in a racist world.

Farming will debut in cinemas sometime in October 2019. Check out the gripping trailer below.