British-Nigerian actor David Oyelowo makes his directorial debut with 'The Water Man'.

He is producing it with his 'Selma' co-star, Oprah Winfrey, as his executive producer through his production company, Yoruba Saxon, along with Harpo Films.

"We are thrilled to support David on his directorial debut," Shivani Rawat, CEO of ShivHans Pictures who's financing the project, told Deadline. "We can't wait to start our adventure together in Oregon this Spring."

The Golden Globe-nominated actor is also directing and starring in his first feature film. His co-stars include Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis (This Is Us), Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), Alfred Molina (Vice) and Maria Bello (History of Violence).

What is 'The Water Man' about?

Its a beautiful story about a precocious young boy Gunner (Chavis), his father Amos (Oyelowo) and his ill mother (Dawson). He tries to find a solution for his mother's health by running away from home to find a legendary figure called the Water Man who is said to have the power to cheat death.

The script for Oyelowo's directorial debut is written by up-and-coming filmmaker, Emma Needell.

In Oyelowo's words, "The Water Man as written by Emma Needell is that rare, beautiful script that can touch your heart and challenge your mind while also lifting your spirits."

"I feel blessed to be entrusted with bringing this imaginative and moving story to life," he adds.