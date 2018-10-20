news

Burger King has a new frozen Scary Black Cherry slushie just in time for Halloween.

People are reporting that it's giving them surprising results in the bathroom.

After drinking the slushie, Twitter users have reported that the color of their poop has been neon blue, green, or black.

This isn't Burger King's only festive menu addition. Burger King recently announced it'll be offering a Nightmare King burger with a green sesame bun.

Burger King is getting in the Halloween spirit with its appropriately named Scary Black Cherry slushie. While a pitch-black slushie made with frozen black cherry Fanta seems like a festive menu addition for this time of year, all people can focus on is the surprising result they say they're seeing in the bathroom after drinking it.

One Twitter user warned others that the drink would turn your teeth and mouth black.

But many were not quite prepared for the impact it says the drink has had on their bowel movements.

Thought there's not a final consensus on what color the slushie could turn your poop, many have reported colors ranging from neon green to blue and black.

Some Twitter users even bought the frozen slushie eagerly anticipating what color their poop will be after drinking.

The Scary Black Cherry frozen drink is available through November 12.