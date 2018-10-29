news

Police say a student has died after being shot Monday morning at a high school in Matthews, North Carolina.

Another Butler High School student was taken into custody.

Messages sent by students depict the harrowing scene.

" Mom oh God somebody in here with a gun. We all running for our lives," one student wrote in a text to their mother.

The Matthews Police Department wrote on Facebook that there is no further safety threat.

A student died after being shot Monday morning at a high school near Charlotte, North Carolina, and another student was taken into custody, police said.

The Matthews Police Department wrote on Facebook Monday morning that officers had responded to a shooting at Butler High School. Authorities said they believe it was "an isolated incident" and there is no further safety threat.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox told Charlotte's WSOC-TV that the student allegedly fired the gun out of anger at another student.

"We're incredibly sad, and we're sorry for this family," Wilcox said. "But we're also sorry for the young person who thought the only way to solve this problem was with a gun."

Students who were at school at the time of the shooting described the scene.

"Mom oh God somebody in here with a gun. We all running for our lives," one student wrote in a text message to their mother, per NBC Charlotte.

Another student described the fight that reportedly led to the shooting.

"We hear the bell ring and I see two kids are wrestling," Lane McNary told NBC Charlotte. "I'm right there, I hear pop, pop, pop, and everyone's running, people are trampling over each other."

McNary left school at 9:45 a.m., per the outlet. "It was right there in front of me," he said of the shooting.

One student captured the chaos of the morning on Instagram. Off camera in the video, someone can be heard shouting: "Oh, he's got a gun."

The video was taken "moments before the shooting" according to NBC Charlotte. The same student also posted it to their Instagram story.

The school was placed on lockdown at 8:00 a.m. The lockdown was lifted at 9:30 a.m. and families were able to pick up students from Butler High School. It was reported that school would still be in session for the remainder of the day.

One mom told NBC Charlotte that after she picked up her daughter from school she will "absolutely not" send her back because "she's terrified."

At this time, authorities have not identified the victim or suspect.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.