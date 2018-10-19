news

A nine-year-old Canadian girl sold out of Girl Guide cookies in under an hour after setting up her shop outside of a marijuana store on the country's first day of legal sales.

Elina Childs, who is part of the Girl Guides of Canada Brownies program, told CTV News that it was her father's idea to sell cookies to customers outside a marijuana shop in Edmonton on Wednesday.

In just 45 minutes, Elina sold all 30 boxes of cookies at $5 each, making $120 for the Girl Guides, her father, Seann Childs said.

"It amazed me how quickly they went," Seann Childs told CBC. "Even people in cars driving on the avenue there would stop and roll down their window and ask for cookies."

Seann said Elina previously sold cookies door-to-door in their neighborhood, but that it hadn't always been a successful strategy, and one year she was bit by a dog.

He thought of the idea of selling at a marijuana shop after hearing of Girl Scouts in California using similar tactics.

Seann also used it as an opportunity to educate Elina on the legalization of marijuana.

Elina has cystic fibrosis and said that while smoking was normally harmful for her, he saw selling cookies a way for her to "benefit from smoking."

"We like to have frank discussions with her, so she understands what it is and take away that mystery behind it," he said in an interview with The Canadian Press. "Just to show her people of all ages and all walks of life are doing this and it's legal in Canada now, just demystify it for her so it's not a big deal for her."