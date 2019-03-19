Over the weekend, Captain Marvel made its debut in Nigeria.

Within two days, it was the number one movie across the various cinemas in the country.

It also made N63 million.

The first female superhero movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe made its debut in cinemas across the country on March 15, 2019.

Within two days, it climbed to the top of the list, making N63 million in its first weekend. This is according to newly released statistics by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

Since its release in the United States on March 8, 2019, the film has grossed over $760 million worldwide. It is currently the highest-grossing film of 2019.

The intergalactic superhero movie features Brie Larson as the lead, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn who plays Talos (the villain) and Jude Law as Yon-Rogg.

How Nigerians feel about Captain Marvel

While critics all over the world describe it as "entertaining" or "enjoyable", Captain Marvel has received mixed reactions from Nigerian moviegoers.

Business Insider SSA by Pulse asked three people to tell us what they thought about it and this is what they had to say:

Dave gives it "a weak 7/10." "It is very forgettable, he adds, "the only reason to like it is that you know it's leading up to something - "Avengers Endgame."

Sam disagrees saying, "I loved it. It was very riveting."

A.Y. concurs telling BISSA, "I enjoyed it. It is a strong movie with a female lead who has no romantic ties, something "Wonder Woman" could not do. I think that is quite barrier-breaking."

Here is what other Nigerians are saying about Captain Marvel: