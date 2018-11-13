Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Cara Delevingne texted Princess Eugenie to ask permission to wear a suit to her wedding, even though it would break the royal's reported dress code

  • Published: , Refreshed:

According to the Daily Mail, Cara Delevingne told Grazia magazine that her outfit was approved by Princess Eugenie before the royal's wedding.

Cara Delevingne and Princess Eugenie have been friends since they were kids. play

Cara Delevingne and Princess Eugenie have been friends since they were kids.

(Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

  • In October, Cara Delevingne made a splash at Princess Eugenie's wedding when she showed up wearing a black top hat and tailcoat.
  • Some wondered whether the model broke the dress code Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had reportedly issued to their guests, which asked women to wear a "day dress with a hat."
  • According to the Daily Mail, Delevingne has now revealed to Grazia magazine that her outfit was approved by the princess herself before the royal's big day.
  • The model told Grazia that she texted the princess to ask permission to wear the suit, and Eugenie said, "Of course, I expected nothing else from you!"

As royal fans may recall, Cara Delevingne made a splash at Princess Eugenie's wedding in October when she showed up wearing a black top hat and tailcoat.

The British model has now revealed that her chic outfit was approved by the princess herself. According to the Daily Mail, Delevingne told Grazia magazine that she got permission to wear the suit before Eugenie's big day.

"Eugenie has been a friend of mine since I was a kid and I've always wanted to wear tails," the model said. "I texted her, as I wasn't sure about it, and she was like: 'Of course, I expected nothing else from you!'"

Delevingne completed her outfit with black dress pants and suede stilettos. play

Delevingne completed her outfit with black dress pants and suede stilettos.

(Mark Large/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Read more: Here are all of the celebrities who attended Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

Last month, some wondered whether Delevingne broke the dress code Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, had reportedly issued to guests before their wedding.

In September, Vanity Fair's royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, reported that women were asked to wear a "day dress with a hat," and men, a morning coat, to the royal event.

According to the Daily Mail, Delevingne also told Grazia magazine that she "found it interesting how many people came up to [her]" during Eugenie's wedding and said, "'You're so brave to wear that!'"

"I was like, 'Really?' I feel way more comfortable like this," the model continued.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The hikes typically cost between $85 and $130.
Lifestyle Wealthy New Yorkers are paying 'dog nannies' up to $130 to take their dogs on hikes, and the day includes door-to-door service and groups tailored to each dog's personality
A JetBlue Airbus A321.
Lifestyle JetBlue is offering 20% off tickets to all of its destinations for two days only (JBLU)
Kids in several states have gotten sick with an illness that may cause paralysis.
Lifestyle People in at least 27 states have come down with a rare polio-like illness this year — here's what to know about it
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are among those who lost their homes.
Lifestyle Liam Hemsworth shared a devastating photo of what remains of his and Miley Cyrus' house after the California fires
X
Advertisement