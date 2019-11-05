Cardi B is expected to perform at a concert in Ghana.

American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar who is popularly referred to as Cardi B is expected to be in Ghana this December.

Cardi-B is expected to perform at a concert dubbed the "Livespot X Festival (LXF)". This is an outdoor event which is being organized by Livespot X, the entertainment division of Nigerian media company, Livespot360. The concert is expected to happen on December 8, 2019.

For a gold ticket that takes you closest or right in front of the stage, you are expected to pay GHC800. As part of the package, one has access to choice beverages and refreshments.

A VIP ticket costs GHC500. This will give get you close to the stage but not as close as the gold ticket holders will be.

A regular ticket costs GHC50. This will afford you a place in the stadium stand.

But Ghanaians have been complaining about the cost of the concert. On social media, most of them argue that they would want to be right in front of the stage but cannot raise GHC800 for just a concert.

