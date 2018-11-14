news

Channing Tatum attended British singer Jessie J's concert in England on Tuesday.

The actor praised her performance online writing: "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

Fans think Tatum made their reported relationship official by publicly gushing over her.

On Tuesday night, Jessie J sang in England as part of her "R.O.S.E" tour. Tatum, who was in the audience and seated not too far from the singer's mother, took to social media to share kind words about Jessie J.

The "22 Jump Street" star also shared an additional post from the concert on his Instagram story with the caption: "She went off tonight!"

After seeing the posts, fans became convinced that Tatum was making their relationship official.

Many were quick to tell Tatum that he was "in love," while others agreed with him and said that Jessie J is a talented singer.

Since the two stars' reported relationship was revealed in early October, Tatum and Jessie J have been spotted supporting each other at several events.

Jessie J was recently photographed leaving the opening night of "Magic Mike Live," a show that was directed by Tatum. The "Logan Lucky" star also reportedly attended previous Jessie J concerts.

"Channing is her biggest fan," a source told People. "He flies all over the US to attend her concerts."

It's unclear how or when Tatum and the "Domino" singer met, but the two shared the stage at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards. During the show, Jessie J and Mark Wahlberg presented the 38-year-old with the award for best comedic performance.

In September, "E! News" also reported that Tatum and ex-wife Dewan were both "casually dating" other people since revealing their decision to "lovingly" separate in early April.

