Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Chevrolet now produces four different versions of the seventh-generation Corvette, as well as hardtop, targa, and convertible options.

I've driven 'em all: the Stingray, the Grand Sport, the Z06, and the ZR1.

My personal favorite is the Grand Sport.

The Chevrolet Corvette has been in production since 1953. Now on its seventh generation, I like to remind myself that it was the first truly stunning car I ever got a ride in.

It was back in the 1970s, at my grandparents' farm in Ohio. A car-nut friend of the theirs paid a visit — in his 1967 Vette. "Want a ride?" he asked me. He didn't have to ask twice. I still sometimes dream about the thick rumble of the engine and the heavy click of the gearshift.

Thusly influenced, I've made Corvette-driving something of a distinct sub-genre of my car-reviewing here at Business Insider. If we ge a shot as testing a Vette, I don't have to be asked twice.

The seventh-generation of the Corvette is likely the last of its kind: massive V8 engine up front, sending power to the rear wheels. Chevy is expected to make gen eight a mid-engine machine, similar to what Ferrari and McLaren offer in their supercars.

With that in mind, I thought I round up the current Vette stable and run through the lineup's virtues. The bottom line is that Corvette combines insane performance with a great price better than anybody in the car business.