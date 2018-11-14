Matthew DeBord/Business Insider
The Chevrolet Corvette has been in production since 1953. Now on its seventh generation, I like to remind myself that it was the first truly stunning car I ever got a ride in.
It was back in the 1970s, at my grandparents' farm in Ohio. A car-nut friend of the theirs paid a visit — in his 1967 Vette. "Want a ride?" he asked me. He didn't have to ask twice. I still sometimes dream about the thick rumble of the engine and the heavy click of the gearshift.
Thusly influenced, I've made Corvette-driving something of a distinct sub-genre of my car-reviewing here at Business Insider. If we ge a shot as testing a Vette, I don't have to be asked twice.
The seventh-generation of the Corvette is likely the last of its kind: massive V8 engine up front, sending power to the rear wheels. Chevy is expected to make gen eight a mid-engine machine, similar to what Ferrari and McLaren offer in their supercars.
With that in mind, I thought I round up the current Vette stable and run through the lineup's virtues. The bottom line is that Corvette combines insane performance with a great price better than anybody in the car business.