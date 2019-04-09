Every year, the company recognises distinguished individuals from various sectors including entertainment, politics, religion, education and philanthropy from over 44 countries.

This 2019 list features remarkable individuals like Queen Elizabeth II, the oldest person on the list, Pope Francis as well as eight Nigerians.

Meet the world's most reputable Nigerians on earth:

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

She is the award-winning author of popular novels like "Purple Hibiscus" (2003), "Half of a Yellow Sun" (2006), and "Americanah" (2013). The film adaptation of Americanah is coming soon.

The feminist and activist has several honorary degrees from Duke University, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Edinburgh.

ALSO READ: Inside Chimamanda Adichie's wardrobe, the Nigerian famous author who wants everyone to 'Wear Nigeria'

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

He is the General Overseer of the ﻿Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Under his leadership, his church has become one of the most popular churches in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

He is also an author, publisher of a daily devotional called Open Heavens, recipient of many National and International awards.

Bishop David Oyedepo

The founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, is one of the most beloved clerics in Nigeria.

He is also an author of many bestsellers. These include "Pillars of Faith", "Born to Win", and "Possessing your Possession."

Dr Paul Enenche

He is the founder and senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja. His ministry has provided several social amenities like good roads, electricity and water supply.

He is also an author.

Sanusi Lamido

He is the 14th Emir of Kano state. He was crowned on June 8, 2014 after the death of his granduncle Ado Bayero.

Emir Sanusi was a banker and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

She is the ex-minister of finance. She is also an economist and international development expert.

The Harvard and M.I.T.-trained Okonjo-Iweala used to be a development economist at the World Bank.

Oby Ezekwesili

The Nigerian chartered accountant served twice as a cabinet minister, and was the World Bank vice president for Africa from 2007 to 2012.

She is best known for the Nigerian campaign to free the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram.

Akinwunmi Adesina

The former minister of agriculture is the 8th elected President of the African Development Bank Group. He is the first Nigerian to hold this post.

Adesina is also a distinguished development economist and agricultural development expert.