Chrissy Teigen shared more details about her relationship with John Legend.

She said they sleep naked.

She also said she has to move to the other side of the bed because she gets too hot when they cuddle.

Teigen described Legend as an "aggressive cuddler."

Chrissy Teigen isn't shy about sharing details about her relationship with husband John Legend.

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," the 32-year-old cookbook author was asked about a surprising thing she could say about her relationship with Legend.

"We sleep naked, but you probably knew that," Teigen said.

But she added, "Maybe this is what will surprise you. He's [a] very crazy, aggressive cuddler. Like, wants to hold very hard and I'm the one that's like, I get very hot. I get very hot. So I'm crawling to the other side of the bed."

The two often talk about their relationship.

"People see John as this perfect entity and all I want to do is be like, 'Yeah, but he does this! But he really is that fantastic, and amazing, and amazing for me because I'm a fireball," she told ET.

Teigen also isn't shy about being naked. When she was pregnant with Miles, she posted a photo on Instagram while naked and making a salad.

"Plz [sic] don't shame me," she wrote in the caption. "I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life."

