Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Christmas tree flavoured crisps are a thing — we tried them so you don’t have to

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • Iceland has released Christmas tree flavour crisps for the holiday season.
  • The crisps are infused with pine oil and pine salt to give them their distinctive flavour.

Each Christmas British supermarkets compete to release ever more ridiculous flavoured products.

This year the crown has been taken by Iceland, which has released Christmas tree flavour crisps. We tried the flavour for ourselves to see what they actually taste like.

The results were mixed, a few in the office absolutely hated the flavour, while many decided that it didn't really taste of much at all.

The crisps are flavoured with pine oil and pine salt, giving them their supposed Christmas tree taste.

Produced by Charlie Floyd

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' has married his...bullet
2 Lifestyle The length of your fingers could indicate your sexual...bullet
3 Lifestyle The 10 richest people in Africa and where their billions...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Bedbugs can be anywhere.
Lifestyle 11 bedbug horror stories that will keep you up at night
Even the "Friends" gang dressed up for Halloween.
Lifestyle Easy ways to dress up like the 'Friends' gang for Halloween
Wanaque Center For Nursing And Rehabilitation adenovirus New Jersey
Lifestyle 7 'medically fragile' children have died in a New Jersey health facility after contracting an adenovirus
There's a simple trick that could stop you from losing your passport.
Lifestyle This simple trick can stop you from losing your passport, according to a flight attendant
X
Advertisement