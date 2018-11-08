Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Close-up photos of everyday objects make them almost impossible to recognize — can you guess what they are?

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Everyday items can seem unrecognizable through the lens of extreme close-up photography. Can you identify these 10 objects?

Can you recognize this everyday object? play

Can you recognize this everyday object?

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

  • Everyday objects can be unrecognizable through the lens of macrophotography.
  • Lenstore created 10 close-up images of familiar items.
  • Can you identify them? If not, keep scrolling for the answers.

Everyday items can seem unrecognizable through the lens of extreme close-up photography, called macrophotography. Every bit of texture and small crevice is magnified to otherworldly proportions up close.

Lenstore created a quiz with 10 close-up images of familiar objects, such as food and household items, and challenged people to figure out what they are. Can you identify them?

What are these orange discs?

What are these orange discs? play

What are these orange discs?

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

Hint: it's part of a vegetable.



They're seeds in a bell pepper.

They're seeds in a bell pepper. play

They're seeds in a bell pepper.

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

There are many mesmerizing vegetable varieties around the world.



What is this series of diagonal lines?

What is this series of diagonal lines? play

What is this series of diagonal lines?

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

Hint: The lines are paper thin.



They're the pages of a book.

They're the pages of a book. play

They're the pages of a book.

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

Old library books are photogenic.



Can you identify this object?

Can you identify this object? play

Can you identify this object?

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

Hint: it comes in a box.



It's flakes of cereal.

It's flakes of cereal. play

It's flakes of cereal.

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

Many breakfast cereals are packed with sugar.



What is this brown, flaky substance?

What is this brown, flaky substance? play

What is this brown, flaky substance?

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

Hint: it's also edible.



It's a close-up image of cinnamon sticks.

It's a close-up image of cinnamon sticks. play

It's a close-up image of cinnamon sticks.

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

Cinnamon Coca-Cola has been released in the UK.



What might this be a photo of?

What might this be a photo of? play

What might this be a photo of?

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

Hint: it's involved in the production of wine.



It's a cork.

It's a cork. play

It's a cork.

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

Enjoying a bottle of wine is an art.



What is this contraption?

What is this contraption? play

What is this contraption?

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

Hint: it plays music.



It's a guitar.

It's a guitar. play

It's a guitar.

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

A woodworker from Canada makes custom river guitars.



Can you tell what this is a photo of?

Can you tell what this is a photo of? play

Can you tell what this is a photo of?

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

Hint: it's sticky.



It's a honeycomb.

It's a honeycomb. play

It's a honeycomb.

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

You should treat a cough with honey before you ask for antibiotics, according to new guidelines.



What is this green object?

What is this green object? play

What is this green object?

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

Hint: it's a kind of fruit.



It's a lime.

It's a lime. play

It's a lime.

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

If you're looking for some of the health benefits that fruit can provide without getting too much sugar, lemons and limes might be good options.



What is this object?

What is this object? play

What is this object?

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

Hint: it gives off heat.



It's a lit match stick.

It's a lit match stick. play

It's a lit match stick.

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

A viral matchstick riddle shows an incorrect math equation that it takes moving only one matchstick to fix — and there are two ways to do it.



Can you tell what this is?

Can you tell what this is? play

Can you tell what this is?

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

Hint: It's an Italian favorite..



It's pasta.

It's pasta. play

It's pasta.

(Courtesy of Lenstore)

Noodles and pasta look different around the world.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



