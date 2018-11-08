news

Everyday objects can be unrecognizable through the lens of macrophotography.

Lenstore created 10 close-up images of familiar items.

Can you identify them? If not, keep scrolling for the answers.

Everyday items can seem unrecognizable through the lens of extreme close-up photography, called macrophotography. Every bit of texture and small crevice is magnified to otherworldly proportions up close.

Lenstore created a quiz with 10 close-up images of familiar objects, such as food and household items, and challenged people to figure out what they are. Can you identify them?

What are these orange discs?

Hint: it's part of a vegetable.

They're seeds in a bell pepper.

There are many mesmerizing vegetable varieties around the world.

What is this series of diagonal lines?

Hint: The lines are paper thin.

They're the pages of a book.

Old library books are photogenic.

Can you identify this object?

Hint: it comes in a box.

It's flakes of cereal.

Many breakfast cereals are packed with sugar.

What is this brown, flaky substance?

Hint: it's also edible.

It's a close-up image of cinnamon sticks.

Cinnamon Coca-Cola has been released in the UK.

What might this be a photo of?

Hint: it's involved in the production of wine.

It's a cork.

Enjoying a bottle of wine is an art.

What is this contraption?

Hint: it plays music.

It's a guitar.

A woodworker from Canada makes custom river guitars.

Can you tell what this is a photo of?

Hint: it's sticky.

It's a honeycomb.

You should treat a cough with honey before you ask for antibiotics, according to new guidelines.

What is this green object?

Hint: it's a kind of fruit.

It's a lime.

If you're looking for some of the health benefits that fruit can provide without getting too much sugar, lemons and limes might be good options.

What is this object?

Hint: it gives off heat.

It's a lit match stick.

A viral matchstick riddle shows an incorrect math equation that it takes moving only one matchstick to fix — and there are two ways to do it.

Can you tell what this is?

Hint: It's an Italian favorite..

It's pasta.

Noodles and pasta look different around the world.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.