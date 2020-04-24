Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case count in Ghana has increased to 1,279 from the previously announced 1,154 cases.

This update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) means that 125 new cases have been recorded as of April 24, 2020, while 14 more people have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the number of dead people has increased to 10.

Until today (April 24, 2020), only 10 out of the 16 regions had recorded COVID-19 cases.

However, 2 more regions in the country have now recorded cases bringing the number to 12. These two regions are Oti and Western North.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra region still leads with the highest number of positive cases.

Greater Accra Region – 1,089

Ashanti Region – 69

Eastern Region – 56

Northern Region – 13

Oti Region – 13

Volta Region – 10

Central Region – 9

Upper East Region – 8

Upper West Region – 8

North East Region – 2

Western Region – 1

Western north Region – 1