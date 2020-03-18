The move, according to the airport authorities, is in line with the government's travel advisory issued on Sunday banning travels from epicentres of Covid-19.

The directive became necessary after all cases recorded in Ghana were imported from foreign countries.

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company, Yaw Kwakwa, explained this to the media.

He said, "All travels at this stage are strongly discouraged until further notice, second any traveller except for Ghanaian citizens and persons with Ghana residents permit who within the last 14 days have been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of Covid-19 will not be permitted into the Ghanaian jurisdiction. Airlines are instructed not to allow such persons to embark on any trip, border posts are not to allow such people into the jurisdiction."

He added that some of the passengers were on Ethiopian Airlines, Emirate and Delta Airlines.

Mr Kwakwa further explained that the numbers of the turned away foreigners will be made known in due course.

"All the people that fit the criteria of not being a resident and coming from Covid-19 affected countries were turned away, there were people on Ethiopia Airline, Emirates and one person on Delta Airlines. We publish a notice yesterday to alert all airlines from 1 pm admit people.......... I cannot tell you everything but the numbers will come out in the due course."