Last week, Nigeria got its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

Following the news, face masks and hand sanitizers immediately started flying off the shelves and the few stores that still had them quickly inflated the prices.

This is why Business Insider sub-Saharan Africa has put together a list of the easy to find ingredients you need to make sanitizers from the comfort of your home.

Right now, hand sanitizers have become precious gold in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, stores are quickly running out of hand sanitizers while the remaining outlets are selling them at ridiculously high prices.

Pulse reports that a bottle of hand sanitizer that used to go for N700 is currently selling for at least N19,950.

Hand sanitizers are now pricey all over the world Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The solution to the shortage and price hike is to easily make your own from the comfort of your home.

Here are the seven ingredients you need for your homemade hand sanitizer:

2/3 cup Isopropyl alcohol 91% (rubbing alcohol) - Alcohol is the most important thing you need to protect yourself from the coronavirus. This is why your sanitizer needs to consist of at least 60% alcohol to be effective.

- Alcohol is the most important thing you need to protect yourself from the coronavirus. This is why your sanitizer needs to consist of at least 60% alcohol to be effective. 1/3 cup aloe vera gel

A small or medium mixing bowl

Wooden bowl with wooden spoon for illustrative purposes

A spoon

Recycled liquid soap or hand sanitizer bottle

A funnel - This is optional. However, a funnel makes things easy if you are using a bottle with a small mouth.

- This is optional. However, a funnel makes things easy if you are using a bottle with a small mouth. Essential oils - This is also optional. Apart from adding fragrance to your hand sanitizer, certain essential oils can also help protect your hands against germs.

For instance, thyme and clove oil have antimicrobial properties while lavender or chamomile can soothe your skin.

Essential oils Rodale

How to make it:

Mix the Isopropyl alcohol and aloe vera gel in your bowl. Do this until it blends perfectly.

Add in 8-10 drops of your preferred scented essential oil if you choose to use it before pouring the mixture into the empty container. Make sure you close it immediately.

Having a hand sanitizer is a great preventive measure, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends washing your hands regularly as the best way to protect yourself from the virus.