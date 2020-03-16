Another African country has been hit by the fast-spreading novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This time, it's Liberia in West Africa where an official just tested positive for the virus.

Liberia has reported its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

According to a statement from the information ministry, the patient is the head of the nation’s environmental agency.

The patient recently returned from Switzerland, which is one of the countries affected by the global pandemic.

While announcing the news, the information ministry encouraged its citizens not to panic.

“The country has registered its first case of coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. The government urges everyone to remain calm. Health officials continue to search for all those who came in contact with the infected person in order to place them in quarantine,” the statement read.

Liberia's President George Weah is set to address the country today, March 16, 2020 “to announce important new measures that the government will put in place to prevent transmission” of coronavirus, the statement added.

CNN reports that the virus has infected more than 115,800 people and killed over 4,200 worldwide.

So far, every continent on the planet has been affected apart from Antarctica.