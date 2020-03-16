The novel coronavirus continues to make its way through the world with no signs of slowing down.

Right now, Africa has over 300 reported cases and counting.

This is why Business Insider sub-Saharan Africa has put together a list of easy tips to protect yourself from this fast-spreading global pandemic.

As the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, continues to spread, it is important to know how to protect yourself.

Here are five simple ways to protect yourself from this global pandemic:

Wash your hands often

Since there is no vaccine at the moment, the best way to reduce your chances of contracting the infection is to wash your hands regularly.

Take your time while washing your hands to ensure that you get rid of all the germs. See here to know how to wash your hands properly.

Always scrub your hands thoroughly (watchdoguganda)

It is advisable to use alcohol-based hand sanitizers when you can not wash your hands.

Always cough into your elbow

Now is not the time to cough into your hands.This is because the virus is spread by droplets, usually created when an infected person sneezes or coughs.

So make sure you avoid coughing/sneezing into your hands and use your elbow instead. A tissue works too as long as you dispose of it properly and wash your hands immediately.

Replace hugs and handshakes with fist bumps or elbow bumps

Research shows that fistbumps can reduce your chances of contracting the infection by up to 90%.

Study says fist bumps saves lives (American Journal of Infection Control)

Avoid touching your face

According to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), "Touching your face after touching contaminated surfaces or sick people is one of the ways the coronavirus can be transmitted."

Touching your face transfers virus that may cause common cold(videoblocks)

Avoid crowds

Scientists recommend staying more than 3ft (1m) apart from people.

All these things, no matter how simple or small they seem, will definitely reduce your chances of contracting the virus.