At a press briefing held at the Information Ministry, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Services (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye said as at Wednesday (April 22, 2020) 21 more people had recovered from the disease.

He added that 1,154 people have been infected as at today.

Dr Kuma Aboagye said that except for the 115 travellers who tested positive on mandatory quarantine, new cases were recorded in the category of enhanced contact tracing and the general surveillance.

“Under the general surveillance, we have 401 cases that have reported positive. We still have the 115 travellers quarantined and tested positive and enhanced contact tracing in the last three weeks, we have 638 positives, bringing the number 1,154 cases as at today (April 22, 2020).”.

“Out of this, we have had about 120 recovered, It changed form the 99 in the last reporting,” he added.

“Of these recoveries 82 have come from the Ga-East, UGMC has reported 17 recoveries, Ridge has 3 recovered people, 37 Military Hospital has recorded 4 recoveries, Tema General Hospital has one, Ashanti region has 6, Wa has 1 and Tamale has 6 recovered cases."

He added that those who are well and responding to treatment are about 1,021 which is about 88.5% of the cases recorded in Ghana are asymptomatic.

This means they either have no symptoms “and those with mild symptoms are responding to treatment.”

Four people are currently in critical or moderately severe condition.” Only one is on ventilator and these are in Ga East and UGMC as we speak this morning [April 22, 2020]”