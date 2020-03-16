As of today, March 16, 2020, Liberia has joined the growing number of African countries affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The virus which is now a global pandemic is now over 20 countries across the continent.

Business Insider sub-Saharan Africa has compiled a list of all the affected African countries.

Across the world, there are more than 142,539 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,393 deaths.

In Africa, over 300 people have been diagnosed with the virus in more than 20 nations and counting.

Here are all the affected African countries right now:

Algeria - 48

Egypt - 150 confirmed cases and three deaths.

Tunisia - 18

Morocco - 13

Senegal - 26

Nigeria - This West African country has had two confirmed cases. Both patients have recovered.

Ivory Coast - 1

South Africa - 61

Cameroon - 5

Burkina Faso - 7

Togo - 1

Democratic Republic of Congo - 3

Côte D'Ivoire - 5

ALSO READ: 5 simple ways to protect yourself from the coronavirus pandemic