Costco's iconic pumpkin pie is back for the holiday season.

The $5.99 pie is made in-house at Costco locations and weighs nearly four pounds.

The pie has achieved cult-like status, boasting its own fan-made Facebook page and Twitter account.

Costco's pumpkin pie has made itself a part of many American households' Thanksgiving dinners.

Priced at $5.99, each pumpkin pie produced weighs around four pounds. Every year, Costco's pumpkin pies are available to buy in stores from September through December.

Though the dessert is a seasonal product, Costco's projection and planning for the pie's sales and ingredients can begin as early as January, according to a 2016 article from The Costco Connection, the store's self-published magazine.

This year, Costco's Pumpkin Pie, a fan-made Twitter account devoted to the store's dessert, announced its return on August 28.

Costco's pumpkin pie has been a fixture among the retailer's many baked goods since 1987

The store's pumpkin pie originated in a personal recipe from Sue McConnaha, the company's vice president of bakery operations. According to the same 2016 article from The Costco Connection, the pie is made with already-mixed dry ingredients, various spices, eggs, canned pumpkin, and water, and without any preservatives. Uncooked, each pie weighs close to four pounds (or 3.8 pounds, to be exact), while the Costco Connection reports that, as of 2016, the pie has stayed mostly the same since 1987 — except in size, increasing from a 10-inch diameter to 12 inches.

Wally Hochsprung, canning plant manager of Seneca Foods, a supplier of pumpkins to Costco, told the magazine that each gallon can of pumpkin contains three pumpkins, while Costco's bakery buyer John Gavino told the magazine that over 1.1 million cans went into the making of the 5.3 million pies sold to customers in 2015, who ate approximately 3.4 million pumpkins.

Over 30 years later, the pie has gained such cult-like status among Costco customers that shoppers have dedicated Twitter accounts and Facebook pages in veneration of the dessert.

No doubt, hordes of loyal Costco customers will continue flocking to the retailer for pies this season.

