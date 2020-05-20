The hospitality sector is one that has been most affected in these 2 to 3 months when the pandemic has heightened.

The General Manager of Kempinski hotel in Accra, Manish Nambiar said his outfit, for instance, has lost about $5 million in this short period.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, the General Manager said that “the losses are drastic. As of now, we are looking in excess of about four and half to five million dollars just in these last 3 months.”

Even though customers are not patronizing the place, Manish Nambiar is hopeful that they will bounce back to normal when the virus is contained.

But in the meantime, hotel prices have been marginalized for guests for the company to survive the coronavirus crisis.

"One has to make sure that we survive this period and come out of it, ready to welcome back guests who enjoyed our services in the past…good business will look at reducing its expenses… There’s a responsibility to make sure that the business survives this pandemic and is able to bounce back once everything is back.”

Mr Namibiar added that Kempinski hotel is religiously following all preventive measures outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to protect both staff and guests from contracting the deadly coronavirus.

But Ghana Progressive Hoteliers Association (GPHA) is calling on the government to give them a stimulus package to help ease their burden.