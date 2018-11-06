Pulse.com.gh logo
Customers are rallying around Donut City owner John Chhan after his wife suffered an aneurysm.

John Chhan play

John Chhan

(CBS Los Angeles)

  • Donut City owners John and Stella Chhan have owned their shop in Seal Beach, California, south of Los Angeles, for three decades.
  • But when customers learned that Stella, 63, suffered an aneurysm in September, they wanted to help John, 62, spend more time with his wife instead of serving them.
  • So they now line up early every morning and buy donuts by the dozens to help sell out the shop.

For the last three decades, Donut City owners John and Stella Chhan have owned their shop in Seal Beach, California, south of Los Angeles.

But when customers learned that Stella, 63, suffered an aneurysm in September, they wanted to help John, 62, spend more time with his wife, according to NBC News.

So each day, customers line up early and buy donuts by the dozen so John can close the shop early and visit Stella, who is convalescing at a rehabilitation center.

"People can just do a simple thing for their neighbors," regular customer Dawn Caviola told NBC News. "There are people who don't even eat sugar who are buying doughnuts from Mr. Chhan and giving them out to strangers."

John needs money from the donut shop, so he works each morning until the donuts sell out before heading to the rehab center.

For the past 28 years, the Chhans and their baker have arrived at the donut shop every day at 2 a.m. to make their donuts.

The shop opens at 4:30 a.m., seven days a week. Normally, his shop sells out around noon, two hours before its 2 p.m. closing time.

Read more: A cheesemaker is Switzerland is playing hip-hop and rock to his Emmental to make it taste better

But recently, the shop has been selling out by 8 a.m., according to the Washington Post.

Customers tried to set up a GoFundMe for the couple, but John declined, saying he simply wanted more time with his wife.

John, who moved to California with Stella as Cambodian refugees in the 1970s, said that Stella is recovering after being unconscious for two weeks, according to the Orange County Register.

"She can talk, she can write," he told CBS Los Angeles of Stella's progress. "Right now she's trying to start [to] eat something."

