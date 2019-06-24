'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' made its debut in Nigeria on June 5, 2019.

Now in its second week in theatres, the American superhero film has dropped to second place with a weekend gross of only N11 million.

This is a 57 per cent drop from its opening weekend and a 61 per cent from its first week. The new X-men film made only N17.6 million in its second week, from June 14–20, 2019.

Men in Black International rules the Nigerian box office

Newcomer 'Men In Black International' beat X-men by a wide margin.

Grossing a total of N17 million in its opening weekend, the Chris Hemsworth/Tessa Thompson sci-fi comedy went on to make N27 million its first seven days.

This is the fourth film in the Men In Black series. Directed by F. Gary Gray (Fast & Furious 8), it stars Chris Hemsworth as agent H, Tessa Thompson as agent M, and Liam Neeson as High T.

Walt Disney's 'Aladdin' is still reigning in the Nigerian box office. The beloved live-action musical remake earned another N14.5 million in its fourth week at the theatres. It raked in N62 million in its first week after debuting in cinemas across the country on May 24, 2019.

The Will Smith redo is one of the reasons why May had a huge spike in attendance and movie grosses. Over 400,000 Nigerians spent N551.2 million on movies last month.

Lionsgate's 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' continues to hold up alongside Aladdin. The Keanu Reeves action sequel made an extra N8.7 million (-54%) in its fifth week.