There are reports that Nigerian actress Davido is set to make his Hollywood debut in the sequel of the classic movie, ‘Coming To America.’

The rumours started with a tweet from Ghanaian actor and comedian Michael Blackson.

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa takes a look at other Nigerian musicians who have dabbled with acting.

Nigerian Afro-pop superstar Davido is reportedly set to feature in “Coming 2 America” — the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 film, “Coming To America”.

The news was revealed by Ghanaian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson who stated that Davido will appear in the movie as himself, in a performance scene.

“Davido told me he has a performance scene in the movie #ComingToAmerica2 congrats homie,” he tweeted.

Davido is yet to corroborate Blackson’s claims. If true, the Afrobeats artist will join fellow Nigerian actor Rotimi Akinosho and the original cast — Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones and Paul Bates.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel will see Akeem returning to the states in search of a newly-found son living with his mother. Production is already underway with Craig Brewer as the director and a script from black-ish creator, Kenya Barris.

Tiwa Savage

One of Nigeria’s biggest female artists made her acting debut in the MTV series, “Shuga”. Originally slated to be a guest act on the popular series, the singer ended up being featured in a whole season.

Tiwa Savage Pinterest

Banky W

Banky W did not just appear in a movie, he debuted as the lead in Nollywood’s most successful movie, “The Wedding Party”.

He also appeared in the sequel — “The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai” — which is now the highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi in Wedding Party

Chidinma

The singer played the lead in the Kunle Afolayan-directed romance, "The Bridge" which follows a Yoruba prince and a young Igbo lady who face tribal prejudice and parental pressure. The 2017 movie was recently added to Netflix.

Reminisce

Rapper Reminisce debuted with his role as Makanaki in Kemi Adetiba’s "King of Boys", the current fourth highest-grossing Nigerian movie.

His incredible performance as a courageous, fearless and a well-respected thug had many talking.

Falz

Rapper has successfully managed to launch his Nollywood career since he appeared on Funke Akindele’s hit comedy series "Jenifa Diaries". His role as Sege scored him the prestigious African Magic Viewer’s Choice Award.

Funke Akindele and Falz on set of 'Jenifa's Diary'

He has gone on to feature in movies like "Couple of Days", "Merrymen: The Real Yoruba Demons", "Chief Daddy", and "New Money" which helped him get his second AMVCA win, this time for Best Supporting Actor. He is now the first Nigerian musician to have won the AMVCA twice.