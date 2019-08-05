David Adeleke is the highest-paid Instagram influencer in Nigeria.

Hopper HQ’s Instagram Rich List shows that he makes about N26.7 million for every sponsored post on the social media platform.

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa takes a look at the top five highest-paid African celebrity influencers on Instagram in 2019.

David Adeleke, better known as Davido, makes an estimated $74,000 (N26.7 million) every time he puts up a sponsored post on Instagram.

According to the recent 2019 Instagram Rich List compiled by Hopper HQ, an automated Instagram scheduler, this makes him the highest-paid Nigerian celebrity influencer on the social media platform.

Ranked as the 38th highest-paid celebrity influencer on the social media platform, the singer and DMW boss makes more than professional wrestler Ronda Rousey and Tennis star Serena Williams.

Explaining the reason for the annual list based on internal data, agency rate cards, and public information, Hopper HQ co-founder Mike Bandar told CNBC’s “Make It”: “Everyone has seen or responded to influencer marketing, whether they know it or not.”

He added, “We thought it would be interesting to explore the inner workings of the marketing channel, celebrate the growth of the industry and inspire those who want to be influencers.”

With a total of 11.9 million followers as at Monday, August 5, 2019, and 83 percent of Instagram users saying they find new products and services on the platform, Davido is guaranteed to make even more this year.

The popular singer is the highest-earning celebrity in Nigeria but he comes after Liverpool star, Mohammed Salah, who is the richest person from Africa on the list.

He holds the 26th position, ranking higher than American basketball player Stephen Curry and retired professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather.

Here are 2019’s top five highest-paid African influencers on Instagram:

Mohammed Salah

Spot: 26 (Global); 1 (Africa)

Followers: 30.7 million

Earnings per post: $165,000

Net worth: $40 million

Davido

Spot: 38 (Global); 1 (Nigeria)

Followers: 11.9 million

Earnings per post: $74,000

Net worth: $16 million

Funke Akindele -Bello

Spot: 45 (Global); 2 (Nigeria)

Followers: 8.1 million

Earnings per post: $50,500

Net worth: $1 mill

Wizkid

Spot: 46 (Global) 3 (Nigeria)

Followers: 8.1 million

Earnings per post: $49,700

Net worth: $12 million

Tiwa Savage

Spot: 48 (Global) 4 (Nigeria)

Followers: 7.7 million

Earnings per post: $47,200

Net worth: $5 million