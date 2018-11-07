news

Republican Denver Riggleman, known for writing the book "The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him," won his race to represent a Virginia district in the House of Representatives.

He defeated Democratic candidate Leslie Cockburn.

Riggleman was widely mocked this past summer when Cockburn posted a draft of the book cover he was working on.

While Democrats ultimately took over the House of Representatives in this year's midterm elections, they lost one of the most closely watched seats in the country to a "devotee of Bigfoot erotica."

Republican candidate Denver Riggleman won reelection in Virginia's fifth district, winning over Democrat Leslie Cockburn. Riggleman won more than 53% of the vote, according to the Associated Press — a wider margin than expected.

The election drew national attention in part because of Riggleman's books. The craft beer business owner and former Air Force intelligence officer has a fascination with Bigfoot and is working on a book about the mythical creature.

The book is called "The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him," he told the New York Times in July.

A draft cover Riggleman made for the book — of Bigfoot looking muscular, virile, and with a big censored bar over his genitalia — went viral in July when Cockburn posted a screenshot of Riggleman showing off his illustration on Instagram. Following the discover of the cover art, Riggleman made an effort to wipe the book from the internet, according to the Cook Political Report.

"My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist," she wrote. "Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill."

Riggleman was relentlessly mocked for his book about Bigfoot sex and for his erotically charged drawing. He maintained it was a joke.

— Talia B Lavin (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Virginia race gained national attention for other reasons as well. Riggleman campaigned with Corey Stewart, the Republican Senate candidate who associated with white nationalists (Stewart lost his race by a wide margin). Cockburn, a journalist, professor, and first-time candidate, ran a campaign that was unabashedly to the left. She is also the mother of actress Olivia Wilde.

With his new job in congress, it's not clear if Riggleman will ultimately publish "The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him." We'll keep an eye out.