Black Friday is looming, which means that holiday shopping is about to consume your every waking minute.
INSIDER has got you covered on gift guides if you're looking to do your shopping online. But what about those brave souls who march into a department store in the middle of December?
From less-than-breathtaking holiday decorations to screaming kids, department stores don't always evoke warm and happy holiday feelings.
Here are just a few reasons why department stores might not be your best shopping option this holiday season.
Sometimes walking into a department store inspires childlike wonder. There are so many things to see and do that you can't help but marvel.
Sometimes walking into a department store inspires childlike wonder. There are so many things to see and do that you can't help but marvel. (AP/Vincent Yu)
You should savor that feeling — department stores might not be long for this world.
But any goodwill you have towards shopping will be knocked out of you by the time you navigate the lion's den that is the parking lot.
hoppers and traffic mix in the parking lot November 25, 2005 at Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets in Leesburg, VA. The Friday after Thanksgiving is called 'Black Friday' because it is the day most retailers say their balance sheets go into the black. With retailers using giveaways and price cuts, shoppers turned out in droves on the first day of the holiday sales season. The National Retail Federation has estimated that sales this year may rise 6 percent and consumer spending this weekend may exceed the $22.8 billion in 2004. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
You might think you're avoiding crowds by skipping Black Friday this year...
You might think you're avoiding crowds by skipping Black Friday this year... (Adam Berry/Getty Images)
Nobody would blame you for sitting Black Friday out. It can be a nightmare.
But the only way you're avoiding crowds this holiday season is if you do your shopping at 9 a.m. on a Tuesday.
Customers stream into Macy's flagship store in Herald Square on Thanksgiving evening for early Black Friday sales on November 26, 2015 in New York City. Security has been heightened in Herald Square and around the city as thousands of shoppers flock to stores for sales on the kickoff to the Christmas shopping season. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
According to Woman's Day, the best times to hit the mall are Mondays and Tuesdays right after opening or right before closing.
The toy section of any department store is supposed to feel like a magical wonderland.
People play on a giant keyboard inside FAO Schwarz, the day after its grand re-opening November 26, 2004 in New York City. The Friday after Thanksgiving, called 'Black Friday,' is one of the busiest shopping days of the year with stores opening early and a large number of shoppers looking for holiday gifts. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
FAO Schwarz is reopening after suddenly shutting down three years ago.
But you might just be surrounded by screaming kids having meltdowns.
But you might just be surrounded by screaming kids having meltdowns. (Flickr/daveynin)
Santa is such a great photo op! You'll cherish these memories forever...
South Korean employees dressed in various Christmas outfits help to promote Christmas sales as they greet children at a discount store on December 2, 2004, in Seoul, South Korea. Many shops are already using the Christmas and New Year holidays season to promote their businesses in the hopes that they will boost sales at the end of the year. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
A lot more work goes into being a professional Santa Claus than you might think.
Unfortunately, you never know how your kid is going to react to being passed off to a strange bearded man.
This photo taken Dec. 6, 2014, shows a crying child unsure of what to make of Santa Claus in Shishmaref, Alaska. The Alaska National Guard provided transport for the good Samaritan program Operation Santa, which took gifts and schools supplies to about 300 children in the Inupiat Eskimo community (Mark Thiessen/AP Images)
Crying might actually be better than your child asking potentially uncomfortable questions, like "Why do you look different than the other Santa I saw?" or "Can I have a puppy?"
And if you're overwhelmed by crowds and screaming kids, at least you'll be surrounded by beautiful decorations... right?
Shoppers walk among Christmas lights at a shopping mall two days before Christmas Eve on December 22, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. Many shoppers are still looking for gifts two and retailers are hoping for a strong finale to the Christmas shopping season (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
If you're traveling to New York City this holiday season, department store holiday displays are a must-see.
That is, if you can even see the decorations past all the phones, cameras, and people...
The 2011 Macy's Herald Square Christmas windows unveiling is held outside Macy's Herald Square on November 17, 2011 in New York City. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
And all of this assumes that the object of your desire will be in stock. Surely stores will keep their shelves full for the high volume of customers...
A woman looks at toys in the KB Toys store November 25, 2002 in Westbury, New York. Retailers are hoping for large crowds this holiday season in spite of fears of a double-dip economic recession. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Click here for the 25 toys every kid wants the most this holiday season, according to Amazon — these might sell out fast.
But a lot of other people might be coveting the same items...
An empty shelf is seen at Toys 'R' Us in Times Square at 6:00 A.M., an hour after the store was opened, November 23, 2007 in New York City. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is the first big shopping day of the holiday season. (Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images)
You can easily avoid all this strife by sticking to Cyber Monday and online shopping.
