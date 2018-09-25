Disappointing photos show what 9 top luxury destinations look like in real life

news

Getty Images

Some luxury destinations aren't quite what they seem on Instagram.

Many of these hotspots are overcrowded, overpriced, or simply lacking in authenticity.

From the Champs Elysées in Paris to ultra-modern Dubai in the United Arab Emirates , here are nine luxury hotspots that might not be worth the hype.

Some places around the world are known as go-to spots for luxury travel, shopping, or experiences.

The Champs Elysées in Paris, for example, with its Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Longchamp boutiques, is consistently ranked one of the most expensive shopping streets in the world. Dubai boasts of having the most luxurious hotel in the world.

But many find that these and other luxury destinations don't quite live up to the hype. Take a look below for some disappointing photos of what nine luxury hotspots look like in real life.