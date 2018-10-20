By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
Darren McCollester/Newsmakers
It's no question that Harvard is considered one of the most prestigious universities in the world.
Some of the greatest minds have come out of the 400-year-old institution, like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, eight presidents — the list goes on.
As a result, people apply that same level of prestige and luxury to how they perceive life at the college.
Fancy dormitories with spacious rooms and spectacular meals 24/7 are some of the things people think Harvard students are treated to during their college experience.
But in reality, going to Harvard looks a lot like going to any other university in the US.
