Darren McCollester/Newsmakers

Harvard University is one of the most prestigious, and expensive, schools in the country.

So you'd think life as a student there would be wildly more luxurious and comfortable ... right?

It turns out that going to Harvard looks a lot like attending any other US college.

It's no question that Harvard is considered one of the most prestigious universities in the world.

Some of the greatest minds have come out of the 400-year-old institution, like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, eight presidents — the list goes on.

As a result, people apply that same level of prestige and luxury to how they perceive life at the college.

Fancy dormitories with spacious rooms and spectacular meals 24/7 are some of the things people think Harvard students are treated to during their college experience.

But in reality, going to Harvard looks a lot like going to any other university in the US.

