Lifestyle Disappointing photos show what the Harry Potter theme park looks like in real life

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando is nothing short of magical. But no theme park is perfect — especially with Muggles on the loose.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter isn't always picture-perfect.

(Bank Haha/Shutterstock, Scott Audette/Reuters)

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando is nothing short of magical. Potterheads from around the world visit the park to see their favorite locations, foods, and characters from the series come to life.

But no theme park is perfect — especially with Muggles on the loose.

Here are 20 photos that show the expectation versus the reality in Harry Potter's world.

You can ride the Hogwarts Express into the Hogsmeade section of the park.

You can ride the Hogwarts Express into the Hogsmeade section of the park.

(John Raoux, File/AP)

A British railway company is looking for "Harry Potter" experts to work on a real version of the Hogwarts Express train.



However, the traffic at the mock King's Cross station is almost as bad as the real one in London.

However, the traffic at the mock King's Cross station is almost as bad as the real one in London.

(Amy/Flickr)

Fans flock to the real King's Cross station on September 1st every year, the day the Hogwarts Express left in the books.



That first glimpse of Hogwarts is nothing short of magical...

That first glimpse of Hogwarts is nothing short of magical...

(Bank Haha/Shutterstock)

Many fans still dream about attending Hogwarts someday.



Though passionate "Harry Potter" fans have been known to get a little bit overexcited.

Though passionate "Harry Potter" fans have been known to get a little bit overexcited.

(Scott Audette/Reuters)

Many celebrities are hardcore Harry Potter fans, too.



Up close, the castle is just as impressive.

Up close, the castle is just as impressive.

(Chioric/Shutterstock)

The castle is also the entrance to the ride "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey."



If you can get close, that is.

If you can get close, that is.

(Gordon Tarpley/Flickr)

Everyone wants a picture of Hogwarts.



Diagon Alley features famous spots like Gringotts, where goblins keep watch over the wizarding world's bank accounts.

Diagon Alley features famous spots like Gringotts, where goblins keep watch over the wizarding world's bank accounts.

(Sheri Lowen/Universal Orlando Resort via Getty Images)

You can exchange real money for Gringotts bank notes to use around the park or keep as a souvenir.



The alley gets pretty packed.

The alley gets pretty packed.

(osseous/Flickr)

The Diagon Alley expansion of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened in 2014.



The stores in Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade are full of wizarding novelties.

The stores in Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade are full of wizarding novelties.

(John Raoux/AP)

The park is full of delicious treats that you need to try.



But most of them are just storefront facades.

But most of them are just storefront facades.

(John Raoux/AP)

While these shops help the world look authentic, you can't go inside.



Performers dressed as wizards and witches serenade crowds with songs.

Performers dressed as wizards and witches serenade crowds with songs.

(Walter/Flickr)

The frog choir in Hogsmeade is not to be missed.



If only people would put their phones away.

If only people would put their phones away.

(osseous/Flickr)

Celestina Warbeck, Mrs. Weasley's favorite singer in the "Harry Potter" books, performs in Diagon Alley.



Butterbeer is a creamy treat only available at the park.

Butterbeer is a creamy treat only available at the park.

(Kevin Kolczynski/Universal Orlando Resort via Getty Images)

The park celebrated selling their one millionth Butterbeer in 2011.



If you want to pay $7 for a cup of what is essentially cream soda.

If you want to pay $7 for a cup of what is essentially cream soda.

(R. Crap Mariner/Flickr)

The price of Butterbeer keeps increasing — regular Butterbeer was only $2.99 when the park opened.



The hallmark attraction is "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey," a ride that takes visitors inside a Hogwarts castle packed with references to the books and movies.

The hallmark attraction is "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey," a ride that takes visitors inside a Hogwarts castle packed with references to the books and movies.

(HarshLight/Flickr)

Some of the Hogwarts costumes worn by people working in the ride were reportedly used in the films and worn by extras.



Unfortunately, the ride sometimes requires un-magical maintenance.

Unfortunately, the ride sometimes requires un-magical maintenance.

(Jeff Kern/Flickr)

Even magical rides need a tune-up now and then.



The line for "Forbidden Journey" snakes through different parts of Hogwarts, including a Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom with Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

The line for "Forbidden Journey" snakes through different parts of Hogwarts, including a Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom with Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

(Harshlight/Flickr)

The ride features the actors from the " target="_blank"Harry Potter" movies.



The line can take hours, and not all of it is air conditioned.

The line can take hours, and not all of it is air conditioned.

(HarshLight/Flickr)

Part of the line winds through an outdoor greenhouse.



You might hope to run into actors from the "Harry Potter" films as you wander around the park.

You might hope to run into actors from the "Harry Potter" films as you wander around the park.

(Kevin Kolczynski/Universal Orlando Resort via Getty Images)

Actors from the " target="_blank"Harry Potter" movies have been known to visit from time to time.



But you'll just be in the company of other enthusiastic Muggles.

But you'll just be in the company of other enthusiastic Muggles.

(Scott Audette/Reuters)

Being a "Harry Potter" fan makes you a better person, according to science.

