news
It's easy to assume that life as a royal is made up of big, glamorous weddings, famous friends, and expensive outfits.
But, if you look closely, there's a lot more to it.
From having your most embarrassing moments caught on camera to being expected to show up to events even when your newborn has kept you up all night, life as a royal has its challenges.
Scroll down to see some of the most disappointing photos that show what life as a royal is really like.
Cameras catch you when you're mid-sneeze.
play
Princess Charlotte. (Jane Barlow / Getty)
You even get caught taking out the trash.
play
You even get caught taking out the trash. (Ian Waldie / Getty Images)
There are basically cameras on you at all times.
play
There are basically cameras on you at all times. (Charles McQuillan / Getty)
People try to take selfies with you when you're really not in the mood.
play
People try to take selfies with you when you're really not in the mood. (Peter Macdiarmid / Getty)
You can't tell a secret without someone watching.
play
You can't tell a secret without someone watching. (Phil Noble / Getty)
You still have to pick up your daughter when she cries …
play
You still have to pick up your daughter when she cries … (Chris Jackson / Getty)
… and the world is watching when your son throws a tantrum.
play
… and the world is watching when your son throws a tantrum. (Chris Jackson / Getty)
Even when you're a royal, your dad still has to walk you to school …
play
Prince George on his first day of school. (Richard Pohle / Getty)
… and your older brother gets the better view from the window seat.
play
… and your older brother gets the better view from the window seat. (Chris Jackson / Getty)
You may win the match, but your wife gets to hold the trophy.
play
You may win the match, but your wife gets to hold the trophy. (Chris Jackson / Getty)
You're not allowed to wear the stylish new hat you bought for your day at Wimbledon...
play
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon. (Clive Mason / Getty)
Source: Business Insider
... yet sometimes you have to wear a hat even when it's windy.
play
... yet sometimes you have to wear a hat even when it's windy. (Jeff Spicer / Getty)
There are some outfits you're simply expected to wear.
play
There are some outfits you're simply expected to wear. (John Stillwell / Getty)
You also have to pose for some pretty awkward photos...
play
You also have to pose for some pretty awkward photos... (Yui Mok / Getty)
... and try a lot of different sports.
play
... and try a lot of different sports. (Dominic Lipinski / Getty)
You're expected to attend events even when your new baby has kept you up all night...
play
You're expected to attend events even when your new baby has kept you up all night... (Eddie Mulholland / Getty)
Source: Business Insider
... and when it's pouring rain.
play
... and when it's pouring rain. (Ian Vogler / Getty)
You still have to drive yourself around …
play
You still have to drive yourself around … (Carl De Souza / Getty)
… even in the rain, again.
play
… even in the rain, again. (Ben Stansall / Getty)
Sometimes, you still have to take the train.
play
Sometimes, you still have to take the train. (Reuters / Ian Jones)
You board it just like everyone else.
play
You board it just like everyone else. (Reuters/Stefan Rousseau)
You do the gardening, too …
play
You do the gardening, too … (Reuters/Will Burges)
… and on occasion, the grocery shopping.
play
… and on occasion, the grocery shopping. (Reuters/Justin Tallis)
You still have to take off your own shoes.
play
You still have to take off your own shoes. (Paul Edwards / Getty)
You don't always get the best view at concerts, even when you're the queen.
play
You don't always get the best view at concerts, even when you're the queen. (Reuters/Dave Thompson)
A two-year-old still manages to steal your popcorn …
play
A two-year-old still manages to steal your popcorn … (Getty Images)
… and you still struggle to pick your pint at the pub.
play
(Justin Tallis)
Kids will still rub your beard and think you're Santa.
play
Kids will still rub your beard and think you're Santa. (Phil Noble / Getty)
READ: A 5-year-old boy broke royal protocol to rub Prince Harry's beard because his favorite person was Santa Claus.
You have to meet with world leaders, whether you want to or not.
play
You have to meet with world leaders, whether you want to or not. (Richard Pohle / Getty)
Some of them will keep you waiting even though you're the Queen.
play
Some of them will keep you waiting even though you're the Queen. (Ben Stansall / Getty)
Source: Vanity Fair
You have to visit a whole lot of exhibitions and museums.
play
You have to visit a whole lot of exhibitions and museums. (Andrew Milligan / Getty)
You still have to dig in your handbag to find anything.
play
You still have to dig in your handbag to find anything. (Jeff J Mitchell / Getty)
You're forced to put on a brave face when meeting new prickly creatures.
play
You're forced to put on a brave face when meeting new prickly creatures. (Dominic Lipinski / Getty)
You have to try a lot of different food...
play
You have to try a lot of different food... (Phil Noble / Getty)
... even when you don't like the smell of it.
play
... even when you don't like the smell of it. (Phil Noble / Getty)
You still fall over sometimes...
play
You still fall over sometimes... (Getty/Victoria Jones)
READ: Hilarious photos of guests struggling with high winds at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding.
... and you still look a bit awkward when you dance.
play
... and you still look a bit awkward when you dance. (Chris Jackson / Getty)