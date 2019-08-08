Adeyemi’s ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ trilogy scored a high-profile book deal and seven-figure movie deal in 2017.

At the time, the highly anticipated movie adaptation was being developed by Fox 2000. This changed with the merger with Disney early this year.

Now, reports say the book is set to be Lucasfilm’s first non-Star Wars or Indiana Jones-related project since 2012.

Nigerian-American author Tomi Adeyemi’s ‘Children Of Blood And Bone’ is getting the green light.

Deadline reports that Disney is set to develop the film adaptation of the New York bestseller under Lucasfilm —home to the legendary Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises.

It all started when the project, originally a Fox 2000 property, caught the eye of Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

Now sources say she is in the process of making this the first non-Star Wars or Indiana Jones-related project to be produced by the studio since being acquired by Disney in 2012.

If all goes well, Adeyemi’s book will join Disney film adaptations like 'Alice in Wonderland' and 'Artemis Fowl', an upcoming science fantasy adventure movie based on the first novel in the best selling book series of the same name.

Plot

Set in a world of dark magic and danger, Children of Blood and Bone tells the story of a young orphan named Zélie Adebola. She sets out to bring magic back to her people to fight against an evil ruthless King.

“Now Zélie has one chance to bring back magic and strike against the monarchy. With the help of a rogue princess, Zélie must outwit and outrun the crown prince, who is hell-bent on eradicating magic for good. Danger lurks in Orïsha, where snow Leoponaires prowl and vengeful spirits wait in the waters. Yet the greatest danger may be Zélie herself as she struggles to control her powers — and her growing feelings for an enemy,” the plot reads.

This is Us writer Kay Oyegun is currently in talks with Disney to write the screen adaptation, while Dope director Rick Famuyiwa directs.

Producers Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, John Fischer, and Karen Rosenfelt are still attached to the Disney version of the project.