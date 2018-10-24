news

"Friends" is one of the most well-known and beloved shows of all time (despite the fact that some of the storylines have not aged well over time). Each character has a specific personality and individual style, which makes this gang a no-brainer for Halloween.

Keep reading for some ideas on how you can recreate their most easily identifiable looks.

Rachel's favorite black-skirt-with-black-tights combo is still trendy today.

What you need: A black mini skirt, black tights, black booties, and pretty much any shirt (extra points if it's vintage from the '90s).

Optional accessories: A waitress apron, a server tray with mugs, or a "The Rachel" wig.

You can also recreate the iconic outfit she wore to get off the plane.

What you need: A white t-shirt, black tank top, black mini skirt, and black knee-high boots.

Monica loves a casual look with a classic red lip.

What you need: An oversized button-down (preferably either white or light wash denim), straight-leg blue jeans, sneakers, and red lipstick.

Optional accessories: Cleaning supplies.

Pheobe's funky style is embodied in one of the show's most memorable scenes.

What you need: A fuzzy orange coat, a chunky necklace, a v-neck brown sweater, and a long brown skirt (or a long brown dress).

Optional accessories: A guitar or an identical twin sister.

Ross can usually be seen in a colorful button-down.

What you need: A colorful long-sleeve button-down (extra points if it's the same color of his favorite shirt, "salmon").

Optional accessories: A stuffed Capuchin monkey, fake dinosaur fossils, or three divorce certificates.

For a funnier approach to your Ross costume, recreate his memorable Las Vegas wedding look.

What you need: A neutral button-down, white undershirt, and a black marker to draw whiskers on your cheeks and "Ross" on your forehead.

Optional accessories: Alcohol.

Chandler wears a lot of sweater vests.

What you need: A sweater vest and long-sleeve button-down.

Optional accessories: A chick and a duck stuffed animals.

Joey is a fan of leather jackets.

What you need: A black t-shirt or sweater, black leather jacket, and blue jeans.

Optional accessories: A meatball sub.

Or you could simply pile on layers to recreate one of Joey's most iconic scenes.

What you need: At least three large button-downs or jackets, multiple ties, white pants, yellow shorts, and red shorts.

If you need costumes for a group outing, try the gang in the pilot episode.

What you need for Monica: A white t-shirt, khakis, suspenders, and white sneakers.

What you need for Ross: A red button-down, black t-shirt, light khakis, and black sneakers.

What you need for Joey: A leather jacket, black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

What you need for Chandler: A short-sleeve button-down (preferably white, tan, black, and/or green), blue jeans, and sneakers.

What you need for Pheobe: An oversized denim vest, a patterned short-sleeve midi dress, pigtails, black combat boots, and big earrings.

What you need for Rachel: A long white dress (preferably lacy and off the shoulder), wet hair, and an optional veil.

All together, the title sequence outfits are easily identifiable.

What you need for Rachel: A white short-sleeved turtleneck, black skirt, black tights, black shoes, and a pink umbrella.

What you need for Ross: A black suit, black tie, white button-down, black shoes, and a red umbrella.

What you need for Monica: A white tank top or vest, black wide-legged pants, black shoes, and a yellow umbrella.

What you need for Pheobe: A white undershirt, long black sleeveless dress, black shoes, and a yellow umbrella.

What you need for Joey: A white turtleneck sweater, black pants, black shoes, and a blue umbrella.

What you need for Chandler: A white button-down, a black vest, black pants, black shoes, and a blue umbrella.

Or you could put together their looks from the famous series finale.

What you need for Chandler: A red quarter-zip and light wash blue jeans.

What you need for Monica: A dark blue denim jacket, a midi black skirt, and black boots.

What you need for Pheobe: A brown suede jacket, a patterned knee-length dress, purple tights, and knee-high brown boots.

What you need for Joey: A black polo, dark blue jeans, and chunky sneakers.

What you need for Rachel: A brown tank top and dark blue bootcut jeans.

What you need for Ross: A black quarter-zip, khakis, and black sneakers.

Optional accessories: Two baby dolls for whoever dresses up as Monica and Chandler.

