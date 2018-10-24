Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Easy ways to dress up like the 'Friends' gang for Halloween

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The characters on "Friends" all have unique individual styles, from Rachel Green to Chandler Bing. Here's how to dress like them for Halloween.

Even the "Friends" gang dressed up for Halloween. play

Even the "Friends" gang dressed up for Halloween.

(NBC)

"Friends" is one of the most well-known and beloved shows of all time (despite the fact that some of the storylines have not aged well over time). Each character has a specific personality and individual style, which makes this gang a no-brainer for Halloween.

Keep reading for some ideas on how you can recreate their most easily identifiable looks.

Rachel's favorite black-skirt-with-black-tights combo is still trendy today.

Rachel's favorite black-skirt-with-black-tights combo is still trendy today. play

Rachel's favorite black-skirt-with-black-tights combo is still trendy today.

(NBC)

What you need: A black mini skirt, black tights, black booties, and pretty much any shirt (extra points if it's vintage from the '90s).

Optional accessories: A waitress apron, a server tray with mugs, or a "The Rachel" wig.



You can also recreate the iconic outfit she wore to get off the plane.

You can also recreate the iconic outfit she wore to get off the plane. play

You can also recreate the iconic outfit she wore to get off the plane.

(NBC)

What you need: A white t-shirt, black tank top, black mini skirt, and black knee-high boots.



Monica loves a casual look with a classic red lip.

Monica loves a casual look with a classic red lip. play

Monica loves a casual look with a classic red lip.

(NBC)

What you need: An oversized button-down (preferably either white or light wash denim), straight-leg blue jeans, sneakers, and red lipstick.

Optional accessories: Cleaning supplies.



Pheobe's funky style is embodied in one of the show's most memorable scenes.

Pheobe's funky style is embodied in one of the show's most memorable scenes. play

Pheobe's funky style is embodied in one of the show's most memorable scenes.

(NBC)

What you need: A fuzzy orange coat, a chunky necklace, a v-neck brown sweater, and a long brown skirt (or a long brown dress).

Optional accessories: A guitar or an identical twin sister.



Ross can usually be seen in a colorful button-down.

Ross can usually be seen in a colorful button-down. play

Ross can usually be seen in a colorful button-down.

(NBC)

What you need: A colorful long-sleeve button-down (extra points if it's the same color of his favorite shirt, "salmon").

Optional accessories: A stuffed Capuchin monkey, fake dinosaur fossils, or three divorce certificates.



For a funnier approach to your Ross costume, recreate his memorable Las Vegas wedding look.

For a funnier approach to your Ross costume, recreate his memorable Las Vegas wedding look. play

For a funnier approach to your Ross costume, recreate his memorable Las Vegas wedding look.

(NBC)

What you need: A neutral button-down, white undershirt, and a black marker to draw whiskers on your cheeks and "Ross" on your forehead.

Optional accessories: Alcohol.



Chandler wears a lot of sweater vests.

Chandler wears a lot of sweater vests. play

Chandler wears a lot of sweater vests.

(NBC)

What you need: A sweater vest and long-sleeve button-down.

Optional accessories: A chick and a duck stuffed animals.



Joey is a fan of leather jackets.

Joey is a fan of leather jackets. play

Joey is a fan of leather jackets.

(NBC)

What you need: A black t-shirt or sweater, black leather jacket, and blue jeans.

Optional accessories: A meatball sub.



Or you could simply pile on layers to recreate one of Joey's most iconic scenes.

Or you could simply pile on layers to recreate one of Joey's most iconic scenes. play

Or you could simply pile on layers to recreate one of Joey's most iconic scenes.

(NBC)

What you need: At least three large button-downs or jackets, multiple ties, white pants, yellow shorts, and red shorts.



If you need costumes for a group outing, try the gang in the pilot episode.

If you need costumes for a group outing, try the gang in the pilot episode. play

If you need costumes for a group outing, try the gang in the pilot episode.

(NBC)

What you need for Monica: A white t-shirt, khakis, suspenders, and white sneakers.

What you need for Ross: A red button-down, black t-shirt, light khakis, and black sneakers.

What you need for Joey: A leather jacket, black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

What you need for Chandler: A short-sleeve button-down (preferably white, tan, black, and/or green), blue jeans, and sneakers.

What you need for Pheobe: An oversized denim vest, a patterned short-sleeve midi dress, pigtails, black combat boots, and big earrings.

What you need for Rachel: A long white dress (preferably lacy and off the shoulder), wet hair, and an optional veil.



All together, the title sequence outfits are easily identifiable.

All together, the title sequence outfits are easily identifiable. play

All together, the title sequence outfits are easily identifiable.

(NBC)

What you need for Rachel: A white short-sleeved turtleneck, black skirt, black tights, black shoes, and a pink umbrella.

What you need for Ross: A black suit, black tie, white button-down, black shoes, and a red umbrella.

What you need for Monica: A white tank top or vest, black wide-legged pants, black shoes, and a yellow umbrella.

What you need for Pheobe: A white undershirt, long black sleeveless dress, black shoes, and a yellow umbrella.

What you need for Joey: A white turtleneck sweater, black pants, black shoes, and a blue umbrella.

What you need for Chandler: A white button-down, a black vest, black pants, black shoes, and a blue umbrella.



Or you could put together their looks from the famous series finale.

Or you could put together their looks from the famous series finale. play

Or you could put together their looks from the famous series finale.

(NBC)

What you need for Chandler: A red quarter-zip and light wash blue jeans.

What you need for Monica: A dark blue denim jacket, a midi black skirt, and black boots.

What you need for Pheobe: A brown suede jacket, a patterned knee-length dress, purple tights, and knee-high brown boots.

What you need for Joey: A black polo, dark blue jeans, and chunky sneakers.

What you need for Rachel: A brown tank top and dark blue bootcut jeans.

What you need for Ross: A black quarter-zip, khakis, and black sneakers.

Optional accessories: Two baby dolls for whoever dresses up as Monica and Chandler.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



