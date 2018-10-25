news

Eddie Redmayne said he thought he'd be a pro at using a wand when he was filming for the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, but quickly learned he was wrong.

So the actor hired a movement coach to improve his technique, he told Britain's "The Graham Norton Show."

Redmayne plays Newt Scamander in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise.

Jude Law, who plays Dumbledore in the upcoming movie "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," said he studied Picasso's movements and worked with a magician for his role.

But Law's efforts were largely fruitless, he said, as he only casts one spell in the film.

Speaking on "The Graham Norton Show," Redmayne — who plays the main character Newt Scamander — said he expected to know how to use a wand immediately, but quickly learned that he was wrong.



"When you get to be in JK Rowling's world, you suddenly get a wand — you've pretty much waited all your life for this moment and you think you are going to be a pro at it, but you really don't know what to do with it," he said.

"So, I actually got a movement coach to help me work out how to use it — whether to do it over the top or minimal," he added. "We really studied it!"

Redmayne also discussed the learning curve with Jude Law, who plays a young Dumbledore in the upcoming film in the franchise, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Law said he also spent time improving his wand skills, though ultimately it didn't benefit him in the role.

"I actually studied these wonderful films of Picasso painting through glass to see how he held his brush and I watched films of conductors conducting," Law said, "and I get to do just one spell in the film and it was at a distance where I vaguely waved it in the air.

"It was so disappointing."

Law said he even tried to learn some real magic tricks.

"I also worked with a magician so I could do all the sleight of hand tricks," he said. "And when I got there, they said: 'Nah, we CGI all of that stuff.'"

Law added that his children were excited to see him in the role: "I, like so many other parents, had read the books to the children as they grew up using lots of accents - scary and funny voices - and I actually had a voice for Dumbledore. I'd had years of preparation for the role."

The episode of "The Graham Norton Show" will air on Friday.