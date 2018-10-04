Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Elon Musk just mocked the SEC on Twitter after he was forced to pay $20 million in fines to the agency (TSLA)


Lifestyle Elon Musk just mocked the SEC on Twitter after he was forced to pay $20 million in fines to the agency (TSLA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press

Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemed to take aim at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a tweet on Thursday, calling it the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission."

"Just want to that the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work. And the name change is so on point!" Musk said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission declined Business Insider's request for comment. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what Musk meant by the tweet.

The SEC reached a settlement with Musk on Saturday. Under the terms of the settlement, Musk doesn't admit or deny the allegations in the agency's lawsuit against him, but he will step down as the chairman of Tesla's board of directors for three years and pay a $20 million fine.

As part of the settlement, Musk must also step down as the chairman of the board for three years. He is also supposed to watch what he says via Twitter.

According to the SEC, Tesla must create a committee of independent directors and "put in place additional controls and procedures to oversee Musk’s communications." This includes his communication on platforms like Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle Disappointing photos show what Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle Kenya's virtual film set in remote region of Samburu...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

I saved the lengua for last — don't ask me why — and that was that. Lunch was fully consumed in a state of bliss while standing up and observing traffic for about ten minutes and also thinking about life. This is the best fast food on earth, my friends.
Lifestyle On National Taco Day, I like to remember the best possible way to eat them — from a truck, in LA, at a gas station
Whiskey barrels at the Macallan Distillery.
Lifestyle A bottle of Macallan 60-year-old that's been called 'the holy grail of whiskey' just set a new record price at auction
In front of the driver, the Velar's festival of displays continues with a 12.3-inch configurable digital instrument cluster.
Lifestyle We drove an all-new $90,000 Range Rover Velar SUV to see if it has what it takes to rival Mercedes and BMW — here's the verdict
5. BMW iX3
Lifestyle 13 electric SUVs that will rival Tesla's Model X
X
Advertisement