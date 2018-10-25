news

Aaron Bernstein / Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he had approved the prototype of the Model Y crossover SUV to go into production and revealed which upcoming Tesla vehicle he is most excited about.

During the automaker's third-quarter earnings call, Musk said the Model Y would begin volume production in 2020. Reuters reported on Wednesday that Tesla will make the Model Y at its upcoming Shanghai factory, citing a Shanghai government filing. Musk said in May at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting that the automaker will unveil the vehicle in March.

The Model Y will be a crossover SUV that shares elements of the platform for Tesla's Model 3 sedan. During the automaker's first-quarter earnings call in May, Musk said the Model Y will transform Tesla's manufacturing process.

"I think Model Y is going to be a manufacturing revolution," Musk said. "It will be, I think, incredible from a manufacturing standpoint, because we do not want to go through this pain again," he said, referring to the difficulties Tesla faced ramping up production for the Model 3.

Musk also said on Wednesday that, among Tesla's upcoming vehicles, he is most excited about its pickup truck. He has said Tesla will release it after the Model Y, and in June he said the pickup truck will include "crazy" torque, two motors, all-wheel-drive, and a suspension that is able to adjust to the load the vehicle is hauling. He also said it would have 360-degree cameras, sonar, and the ability to parallel park on its own.

In addition to the pickup truck and Model Y, Tesla is also planning on making a semi truck and a new version of its Roadster sports car.

"I think we've got the most exciting product roadmap of any company on earth by far," Musk said on Wednesday.

