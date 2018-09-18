Elon Musk said Tesla is almost finished testing a feature that owners have wanted for months (TSLA)

news

Stephan Savoia/AP Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Monday via Twitter that the company is in the final stages of testing a dashboard camera for its vehicles.

After a Tesla owner asked when the feature would arrive, Musk said it would be included in the next version of Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot system, which he has suggested will begin rolling out this month.

Musk later clarified that the dashcam will debut in a beta version and receive improvements via software updates.

"Good news on this front. Tesla engineering rallied & this will be part of V9. Going through final testing now," he said.

Musk frequently uses Twitter to reveal new features and products, provide updates about them, and address other customer concerns. On Sunday, Musk said via Twitter that Tesla intended to handle most of its customers' collision repairs at company-run body shops.

"Tesla is bringing most collision repairs in-house, as outside firms take weeks to months for repairs, driving Tesla owners (and us) crazy," he said.

Tesla customers have used Twitter to vent about long wait times for repairs at outside body shops, with some saying their repairs were delayed as shops waited for parts from Tesla.

While Musk first suggested that third-party body shops were causing the long wait times, he later acknowledged that Tesla was responsible for the slow delivery of parts.

"Yeah, that's our problem," he tweeted Sunday. "Service & parts supply in general will be the top Tesla priority after we get through the insane car delivery logistics of the next few weeks."

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.