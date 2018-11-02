Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Elon Musk says Tesla might make an electric bike (TSLA)

Stephan Savoia/AP Images

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an interview with Recode published on Friday that Tesla might make an electric bike.
  • In the coming years, Tesla's product lineup will expand beyond electric sedans and SUVs to include a pickup truck and a semi-truck, called the Semi.
  • The automaker also plans to make the Model Y crossover SUV and a new version of its Roadster sports car.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an interview with Recode published on Friday that Tesla might make an electric bike.

"I think we might do an electric bike, yeah," Musk said.

In the coming years, Tesla's product lineup will expand beyond electric sedans and SUVs to include a pickup truck and a semi-truck, called the Semi. The automaker also plans to make the Model Y crossover SUV and a new version of its Roadster sports car.

"I think we’ve got the most exciting product roadmap of any company in the world," Musk told Recode.

Of Tesla's upcoming products, Musk has said he is most excited about the pickup truck.

"This will be heart-stopping. It stops my heart. It’s like, oh, it’s great," Musk told Recode.

While Tesla may make an electric bike, it will not make an electric scooter, Musk said. According to Musk, some Tesla employees wanted the automaker to make an electric scooter, but he denied their request.

"There was some people in the studio who wanted to make a scooter, but I was like, 'Uh, no,'" Musk said.

"It lacks dignity," he added.

Read Recode's full interview here.

More from Elon Musk's Recode appearance:

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

