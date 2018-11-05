Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Elon Musk shares first-look into The Boring Company’s 'disturbingly long' tunnel

  Published:

Boring Company

  • Elon Musk tweeted a walk-through video of the first Boring Company tunnel over the weekend.
  • The time-lapse shows a lengthy tunnel for the company's autonomous pods, which it says can travel up to 150 miles per hour.

The Boring Company’s first tunnel under the streets of Los Angeles appears to be taking shape.

CEO Elon Musk heralded the completion on Twitter, saying the tunnel was "on track for opening party Dec. 10," along with a mesmerizing time-lapse video of the tunnel's full length.

The tunnel "will be very one-dimensional," the billionaire added — a nod to the three-dimensional theory he laid out in an interview with Recode's Kara Swisher last week, in which Musk explained how tunnels had historically been limited to a single dimension. If someone could figure out how to bore through rock at less expense, he continued, there could theoretically be no limit to the layers of tunnels crisscrossing below the surface.

(Read more: Elon Musk lays out his plan for '100 layers' of Boring Company tunnels beneath the streets of Los Angeles)

