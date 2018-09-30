Elon Musk tells Tesla employees the company is 'very close to achieving profitability' after agreeing to pay SEC $20 million (TSLA)

From: Elon Musk

Sent: Sunday, September 30, 2018 1:08:45 AM

To: Everybody

Subject: One more day of going super hardcore and victory is ours!!

We are very close to achieving profitability and proving the naysayers wrong, but, to be certain, we must execute really well tomorrow (Sunday).



If we go all out tomorrow, we will achieve an epic victory beyond all expectations.



Go Tesla!!!



Thanks for all your hard work,

Elon

This comes just after Musk came to a $20 million settlement with the SEC, which filed a lawsuit against him on Thursday that alleged he tweeted false and misleading statements about Tesla.

The SEC accused Musk of knowingly spreading false information about Tesla to manipulate its stock price. In August Musk tweeted that he was taking Tesla private for $420 a share with "funding secured." He did not have funding secured, and Tesla announced there would be no deal a few weeks later.

As part of the settlement, Musk will have to step downs as Chairman of Tesla's board for at least three years, and there will be more oversight of his communication with investors, including how he uses Twitter.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the email.