Elon Musk's $480,000 donation to Flint public schools will help provide students clean drinking water starting next year


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Kiichiro Sato/AP

  • Flint, Michigan, announced last week that Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation have donated $480,350 to provide Flint Community Schools (FCS) — the city's public school district — with water filtration systems for their water fountains.
  • The water filtration systems will be installed by the end of January, the city of Flint said.
  • Elon Musk said in July that he would help pay to fix the water in every house in Flint, Michigan, that has water contamination levels above federal guidelines.
  • Flint mayor Karen Weaver said in a statement that she had discussed with Musk representatives "several challenges our city is still facing," one of which involved water in the city's schools.

Flint, Michigan, announced last week that Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation have donated $480,350 to provide Flint Community Schools (FCS) — the city's public school district — with water filtration systems for their water fountains. The systems will disinfect water tainted by lead and other bacteria, the city of Flint said in a statement.

"The new water filtration systems will be instrumental in helping our students return to the normalcy of what should be a fundamental right: having access to safe, clean water from water fountains in their school," FCS superintendent Derrick Lopez said in the statement.

The water filtration systems will be installed by the end of January, the city of Flint said, and FCS said on Twitter that all of the water fountains in its schools will receive filters.

"You’re most welcome. Hope to do more to help in the future," Musk said on Twitter in response FCS' tweet.

Musk said in July that he would help pay to fix the water in every house in Flint, Michigan, that has water contamination levels above federal guidelines.

"Please consider this a commitment that I will fund fixing the water in any house in Flint that has water contamination above FDA levels," he said on Twitter. "No kidding."

Musk was responding to a Twitter user who said he had been told Musk wouldn't be able to help bring clean water to Flint, whose residents have grappled with lead-contaminated water since 2014. The Environmental Protection Agency regulates drinking water in the US, while the Food and Drug Administration regulates bottled water.

Flint mayor Karen Weaver said in a statement that she had discussed with Musk representatives "several challenges our city is still facing," one of which involved water in the city's schools.

