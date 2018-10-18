news

On Tuesday, Emily Ratajkowski attended the launch of Moët & Chandon's new limited-edition bottles of Champagne, made in collaboration with designer Virgil Abloh.

At the event, Ratajkowski wore a black halter top that can best be described as a giant silk scarf hanging from a long white rope.

A piece from Monse's Spring/Summer 2019 collection, the sleeveless number featured an asymmetrical hemline and open back.

Ratajkowski paired the designer top with white wide-leg pants, an $825 handbag by Carolina Santo Domingo, and $398 Stuart Weitzman heels.

Never one to shy away from daring looks, Emily Ratajkowski recently rocked an unconventional halter top.

On Tuesday, the model celebrated the launch of Moët & Chandon's new limited-edition bottles of Champagne, made in collaboration with designer Virgil Abloh, in New York City.

She kept her makeup simple with a classic cat eye, pinkish-beige lip gloss, and warm-toned blush.

