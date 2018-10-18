Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Emily Ratajkowski wore a halter top that can best be described as a giant silk scarf hanging from a rope

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Emily Ratajkowski recently attended the launch of Moët & Chandon's new limited-edition bottles of Champagne, made in collaboration with designer Virgil Abloh. At the event, Ratajkowski wore a black halter top with an exaggerated rope detail.

Emily Ratajkowski accessorized with an $825 purse. play

Emily Ratajkowski accessorized with an $825 purse.

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

  • On Tuesday, Emily Ratajkowski attended the launch of Moët & Chandon's new limited-edition bottles of Champagne, made in collaboration with designer Virgil Abloh.
  • At the event, Ratajkowski wore a black halter top that can best be described as a giant silk scarf hanging from a long white rope.
  • A piece from Monse's Spring/Summer 2019 collection, the sleeveless number featured an asymmetrical hemline and open back.
  • Ratajkowski paired the designer top with white wide-leg pants, an $825 handbag by Carolina Santo Domingo, and $398 Stuart Weitzman heels.

Never one to shy away from daring looks, Emily Ratajkowski recently rocked an unconventional halter top.

On Tuesday, the model celebrated the launch of Moët & Chandon's new limited-edition bottles of Champagne, made in collaboration with designer Virgil Abloh, in New York City.

At the event, Ratajkowski wore a black halter top that can best be described as a giant silk scarf hanging from a long white rope.

Ratajkowski wore her hair down in a sleek look. play

Ratajkowski wore her hair down in a sleek look.

(Splash News)

A piece from Monse's Spring/Summer 2019 collection, the sleeveless number featured an asymmetrical hemline and open back.

The Monse top ties together in the back. play

The Monse top ties together in the back.

(Splash News)

Ratajkowski paired the designer top with white wide-leg pants, an $825 handbag by Carolina Santo Domingo, and $398 Stuart Weitzman heels.

She kept her makeup simple with a classic cat eye, pinkish-beige lip gloss, and warm-toned blush.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle Over $1 billion in upcoming debt payments are putting a huge...bullet
3 Lifestyle Tesla is too big to fail — but not for the reason you...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Grow a beard out for Halloween and go as Rick Grimes.
Lifestyle 9 'The Walking Dead' Halloween costumes you can do yourself
The Detroit Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan.
Lifestyle The most haunted spot in every state
Loki looks similar on screen and in the comic books.
Lifestyle How 12 movie villains look compared to their comic-book counterparts
There some drinks that can cause dehydration.
Lifestyle 3 kinds of drinks that actually dehydrate you — and why
X
Advertisement