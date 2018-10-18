Emily Ratajkowski recently attended the launch of Moët & Chandon's new limited-edition bottles of Champagne, made in collaboration with designer Virgil Abloh. At the event, Ratajkowski wore a black halter top with an exaggerated rope detail.
Never one to shy away from daring looks, Emily Ratajkowski recently rocked an unconventional halter top.
On Tuesday, the model celebrated the launch of Moët & Chandon's new limited-edition bottles of Champagne, made in collaboration with designer Virgil Abloh, in New York City.
At the event, Ratajkowski wore a black halter top that can best be described as a giant silk scarf hanging from a long white rope.
A piece from Monse's Spring/Summer 2019 collection, the sleeveless number featured an asymmetrical hemline and open back.
Ratajkowski paired the designer top with white wide-leg pants, an $825 handbag by Carolina Santo Domingo, and $398 Stuart Weitzman heels.
She kept her makeup simple with a classic cat eye, pinkish-beige lip gloss, and warm-toned blush.
