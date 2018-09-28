Every bizarre thing that has happened since Elon Musk tweeted that he had 'funding secured' to take Tesla private (TSLA)

news

Reuters/Bobby Yip

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has attracted controversy for his statements about taking Tesla private, made public on August 7.

The announcement — which took a lot of people by surprise — started off a wild few weeks of speculation and accusation, with Musk at the center.

On August 24, Musk formally abandoned the go-private plan and said Tesla would remain a public company.



Tesla CEO Elon Musk shocked observers when he said on August 7 that he was thinking about taking the company private.

That plan came to an abrupt conclusion on August 24, when Musk and Tesla formally abandoned the idea, having whipped up a whirlwind that got the attention of everyone, including Wall Street regulators.

Here's what you need to know to make sense of the saga: