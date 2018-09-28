Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Every bizarre thing that has happened since Elon Musk tweeted that he had 'funding secured' to take Tesla private (TSLA)


Lifestyle Every bizarre thing that has happened since Elon Musk tweeted that he had 'funding secured' to take Tesla private (TSLA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has attracted controversy for his statements about taking the company private. Questions have persisted about the amount of funding Musk had secured when he first suggested he had the backing necessary to convert Tesla into a private company, barring a shareholder vote.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk once expressed a desire to take Tesla private. play

Tesla CEO Elon Musk once expressed a desire to take Tesla private.

(Reuters/Bobby Yip)

Reuters/Bobby Yip

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk has attracted controversy for his statements about taking Tesla private, made public on August 7.
  • The announcement — which took a lot of people by surprise — started off a wild few weeks of speculation and accusation, with Musk at the center.
  • On August 24, Musk formally abandoned the go-private plan and said Tesla would remain a public company.


Tesla CEO Elon Musk shocked observers when he said on August 7 that he was thinking about taking the company private.

That plan came to an abrupt conclusion on August 24, when Musk and Tesla formally abandoned the idea, having whipped up a whirlwind that got the attention of everyone, including Wall Street regulators.

Here's what you need to know to make sense of the saga:

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle Another senior Tesla employee appears to have left the...bullet
3 Lifestyle These are the 7 most powerful African passportsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Musk fires back at reporter who hints at management shakeup
Lifestyle Tesla has suffered a painful year — here's everything that has gone wrong so far (TSLA)
Built in 2018 by China company Pride Mega Yachts, the 290-foot superyacht cruises at an average speed of about 17 miles per hour.
Lifestyle This $145 million superyacht just won a major award for its ultra-luxurious interior at the Monaco Yacht Show – here's a look inside
null
Lifestyle JetBlue is launching a basic economy fare to help it compete with Delta, United, and American (JBLU)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Lifestyle A former SEC lawyer says the agency shouldn't have sued Elon Musk (TSLA)
X
Advertisement