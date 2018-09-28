Every bizarre thing that has happened since Elon Musk tweeted that he had 'funding secured' to take Tesla private (TSLA)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has attracted controversy for his statements about taking the company private. Questions have persisted about the amount of funding Musk had secured when he first suggested he had the backing necessary to convert Tesla into a private company, barring a shareholder vote.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk shocked observers when he said on August 7 that he was thinking about taking the company private.
That plan came to an abrupt conclusion on August 24, when Musk and Tesla formally abandoned the idea, having whipped up a whirlwind that got the attention of everyone, including Wall Street regulators.
