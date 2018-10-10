Every puzzling thing that has happened since Elon Musk tweeted that he had 'funding secured' to take Tesla private (TSLA)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has attracted controversy for his statements about taking the company private. The SEC sued Musk in September, expressing doubts that he had secured the funding for a go-private deal that he referenced on Twitter. Musk eventually settled with the agency.
Reuters/Bobby Yip
Tesla CEO Elon Musk shocked observers when he said on August 7 that he was thinking about taking the company private.
That plan came to an abrupt conclusion on August 24, when Musk and Tesla formally abandoned the idea. They had whipped up a whirlwind that got the attention of everyone, including Wall Street regulators.
Here's what you need to know to make sense of the saga.