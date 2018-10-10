Every puzzling thing that has happened since Elon Musk tweeted that he had 'funding secured' to take Tesla private (TSLA)

news

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has attracted controversy for his statements on August 7 about taking Tesla private.

The announcement, which took a lot of people by surprise, started a wild few weeks of speculation and accusation, with Musk at the center.

On August 24, Musk formally abandoned the go-private plan and said Tesla would remain a public company.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shocked observers when he said on August 7 that he was thinking about taking the company private.

That plan came to an abrupt conclusion on August 24, when Musk and Tesla formally abandoned the idea. They had whipped up a whirlwind that got the attention of everyone, including Wall Street regulators.

Here's what you need to know to make sense of the saga.