On Thursday, Amy Schumer announced she had to cancel her appearances in Texas because she has hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe type of morning sickness.

Symptoms of hyperemesis gravidarum include vomiting multiple times per day, weight loss, and persistent nausea, according to the American Pregnancy Association

While the exact cause of morning sickness is unknown, Cleveland Clinic noted it could be caused by a sudden increase in the hormone human chronic gonadotropin (HCG), which is released by the placenta.

There is no cure for hyperemesis gravidarum, but symptoms can be eased with medication, intravenous fluids, and bed rest.



On Thursday, Amy Schumer announced on Instagram that she would be rescheduling shows in Texas due to a hospitalization. In the caption for the photo, which featured the comedian lying in a hospital bed, she wrote that she has "been even more ill" during her second trimester and is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum — a severe form of morning sickness.

Schumer isn't the first famous person to deal with the form of extreme morning sickness. Kate Middleton dealt with hyperemesis gravidarum during all three of her pregnancies, Forbes reported, adding that she landed in the hospital during her first pregnancy because of it.

Here is everything to know about hyperemesis gravidarum, from its symptoms to potential treatments.

Hyperemesis gravidarum occurs in around 2% of pregnant people

Although 50% of pregnant people experience morning sickness, according to the American Pregnancy Association, the National Organization for Rare Disorders notes that hyperemesis gravidarum is much rarer, with just 0.5% to 2% of people experiencing the condition during pregnancy.

Unlike regular morning sickness, which tends to subside 12 weeks into one's pregnancy, hyperemesis gravidarum can continue into the second trimester, according to the Hyperemesis Education and Research Foundation. In some cases, however, it can last the entire duration in about half the women who experience it.

Symptoms are similar to, but more severe than morning sickness symptoms

Symptoms of hyperemesis gravidarum are similar to, but more severe than, those caused by typical morning sickness and include vomiting multiple times per day, weight loss, being unable to eat or keep food down, persistent nausea, and dehydration.

Certain factors can put you at a higher risk for the condition

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a person is more likely to develop the condition if they are pregnant with multiples or are pregnant for the first time. Other factors that can put a person at risk for developing hyperemesis gravidarum include being overweight, being prone to motion sickness, or having trophoblastic disease, a condition that causes abnormal cell growth in the uterus.

Treatment for hyperemesis gravidarum is complex

Hyperemesis gravidarum doesn't put the baby at immediate risk, but if left untreated, hyperemesis gravidarum can negatively affect the baby and mother due to a lack of nutrients and electrolytes from dehydration, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

There are multiple measures that can be taken to ease symptoms and ensure the expecting mother and baby stay healthy. Most importantly, if you have symptoms of hyperemesis gravidarum, speak to your doctor immediately. If you are admitted to a hospital, you may be given intravenous fluids to help with dehydration and provide nutrients you lost during vomiting. Tube feeding can also help restore vital nutrients to the body, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

Other treatments may include antihistamines and antireflux medications, acupressure, and bed rest. Avoiding triggers like flashing lights, stomach pressure, car rides, and upsetting smells can also help, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Amy Schumer's team did not reply to INSIDER's request for comment at the time of publication.

