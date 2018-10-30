news

"The Haunting of Hill House" is the horror television series that has swept Netflix, enrapturing viewers with its shiver-inducing jump-scares, intricate storylines, and careful probing into the psyches and grief of the haunted Crain family.

With a 93% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems more likely than not that the 10-episode retelling of the classic horror novel from Shirley Jackson will be renewed for another season.

Here's everything we know about a potential second season.

The director seems interested in a second season.

He isn't sure it will happen, but Mike Flanagan, the director, said he has "definitely thought about" a second season. "There are variables at play, so I can't say much," he revealed to Hollywood Reporter. "But I've given it thought."

So do the current cast.

It's unclear if a second season would include the current cast of "Hill House," but if it does, they have their pens ready.

"They could continue on and have it a couple of years on," Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Luke Crain) told Digital Spy, "They could go back and tell the story of the Hills at Hill House, they could do an anthology. There are so many options that they can toy with here which I think makes it so exciting to be part of a show like this."

"I would run back to that family," Kate Siegel (Theodora Crain) said.

"We could go back to the house and I'm the gatekeeper of the house, maybe," Michiel Huisman (Steve Crain) theorized. "Or we could do more of an anthology. I like that."

It probably wouldn't feature the Crain family.

While many fans want answers about the future of the Crain family, a "Hill House" sequel in all likelihood wouldn't include them at all.

"I felt like the Crains have been through enough," showrunner and director Mike Flanagan told Entertainment Weekly. "We left them exactly as we all wanted to remember them, those of us who worked on it. We toyed with a cliffhanger ending and we toyed with other ideas, but ultimately, in the writers' room and with the cast and everything else, we really felt like the story demanded a certain kind of closure from us and we were happy to close the book on that family."

The second season might be an anthology.

If there is a second season, Flanagan told Entertainment Weekly that he "loves the idea of an anthology."

That would mean that, like "American Horror Story," each season would tell a different story with an entirely new cast of characters. It's undetermined on whether that would include the same actors or an entirely new cast.

Season one arguably sets up a second season in subtle ways.

According to Digital Spy, the first season sets up possibilities for a second.

"There's a couple of Easter eggs at the end that allow it to [continue for a second season]," Jackson-Cohen told the outlet. "But they're very, very slight, they're not so obvious. Again it's Mike being a genius. There's something in the background somewhere."

"It probably feels like it closed a book but if you look closer it's very much not closed," he continued.

