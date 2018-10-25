news

Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs has been missing since October 15, when her parents were found murdered in their family home.

Police announced a reward of $25,000 for information on Jayme's whereabouts.

Jayme's aunts pleaded to the public for information during a press conference on Wednesday.

After a week and a half of searching and over a thousand tips, authorities still haven't found missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs, and now her family members are speaking out.

At a press conference held Wednesday night Jayme's aunts gave an emotional plea for her safe return as police offered a $25,000 reward for information about the girl, whose parents were gunned down in their Barron home last week.

Police say they have received more than 1,550 tips about Jayme's whereabouts, but there is still no trace of the teen.

Here's what we know about her case so far:

Jayme Closs went missing in the early morning of October 15

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call from Jayme's mother at 12:53 a.m. on October 15.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots coming from the home 20 minutes earlier, but did not call police.

Responding deputies found the Closs family home's door kicked in, and Jayme's parents, Denise and James, were found dead from gunshot wounds.

Jayme, who police say isn't a suspect in the killings, was missing from the home, and authorities believe she could still be in danger.

The teen's parents' deaths have been ruled a homicide, though no murder weapon was found at the scene.

A funeral for Denise and James Closs has been set for Saturday, according to The Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Authorities have received more than 1,500 tips

On Monday authorities called for 2,000 volunteers to help in a ground search for Jayme, following an initial ground search involving 100 people last week.

Authorities have also released vague descriptions of two vehicles of interest, that might have been in the area of Jayme's home the the night she disappeared, according to KSMP.

The cars are believed to be a red or orange Dodge Challenger and a black Ford Edge or Acura MDX.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said investigators had received 1,550 tips in Jayme’s disappearance and have closed out 1,250 of them.

Jayme's aunts have pleaded for information about the teen

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Jayme's aunts spoke directly to the teen.

Jennifer Smith said that she missed Jayme’s giggles, and held up the teen's favorite iced coffee for the cameras.

"Jayme, not a moment goes by that we're not thinking of you and praying for you," Smith said. "We need you here to fill that hole in our hearts. We will never stop looking for you."

Smith and another aunt brought Jayme's pet dog to the news conference.

"Your dog, Molly, is waiting for you. She’s sleeping in one of your sweatshirts," Smith said.

Jayme was last seen at a family party on October 14.