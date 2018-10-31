news

Anne Hathaway is an Oscar-winning actress who has been acting for over a decade.

Hathaway rarely discusses her diet unless she is gaining or losing weight for a role.

In the past, she's mentioned that she lifts weights and has done a cleanse that helped her and "brought light" into her life.

Anne Hathaway's had quite a career over the past decade. From becoming royalty in "The Princess Diaries" to kicking butt in "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Oceans 8," the actress has done it all.

Based on interviews and her personal Instagram, it seems Hathaway mostly discusses her diet and exercise when she is intentionally gaining or losing weight for a role.

Here's how Anne Hathaway stays in such killer shape.

She lifts weights to feel fit

Hathaway says she discovered a fondness for exercise while she was training for the role of Catwoman in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises," for which she did stunt training and took dance classes five days a week.

"I've always thought that skinny was the goal, but with this job I also have to be strong," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2011.

She kept up with her workouts after giving birth to her son, Jonathan, in 2016.

"Yeah I work out with five-pound weights, but I pushed a baby out of my body, I feel good right now," she said in an appearance on "The Ellen Show." "So I don't care what I look like, I feel great."

In April, she posted a video to Instagram of herself lifting weights, doing tricep dips, and pulling cables, with a caption explaining she was gaining weight for an upcoming role and "all is well."

She used to follow a vegan diet but stopped because she didn't feel good

The actress used to be vegan, but when she was filming "Interstellar" and spending multiple days in a 40-pound suit, she gave up veganism.

"I just didn't feel good or healthy ... not strong," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2014. She said she ate a piece of fish and the next day she felt better.

She enjoys dessert, particularly chocolate

Hathaway's personal nutrition coach Jackie Keller told Shape that Hathaway generally follows an anti-inflammatory diet.

According to Keller, Hathaway is also a fan of chocolate. While preparing the actress for "The Dark Knight Rises," Keller said she ensured Hathaway's diet included dessert every day so the actress could avoid cravings.

She told Shape that Hathaway enjoyed gluten-free chocolate chip cookies, marble cake, and fudge brownies.

She's made one of Chrissy Teigen's recipes in the past

Hathaway appears to be a fan of Chrissy Teigen's lettuce wrap recipe. In March, she posted a photo to Instagram of a homemade lettuce wrap with the caption that praised Teigen.

Hathaway didn't share the exact recipe, but it looks like it could be the same as Teigen's recipe for chicken lettuce wraps featured in her "Cravings" cookbook.

She said "The Clarity Cleanse" helped her

In October 2017, Hathaway made an Instagram post recommending "The Clarity Cleanse" by Dr. Habib Sadeghi.

"I am so excited to recommend Dr. Habib Sadeghi's 'The Clarity Cleanse' to anyone looking to live a life of greater peace and love," she wrote.

She also that she had not been paid to promote the cleanse, writing, "I am just sharing something that has helped me and brought more light into my life."

According to the book's website, "The Clarity Cleanse" is a 12-step guide to recognizing the "emotional issues that hold us back," plus ideas to increase energy through diet. Gwyneth Paltrow is a "spiritual advisor" for the cleanse.

One of the book's featured recipes is for an eggplant parmesan that does not actually contain parmesan.

Overall, she said she's loving her body

Hathaway revealed she's had to deal with some hateful comments after gaining weight for roles, but while on the Today show earlier this year, she said, "To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it's not me, it's you."

"If my body is different than what you're used to or what you think it should be, that's yours," Hathaway told Today show co-host Hoda Kotb. "My experience is mine, and I'm loving it."

